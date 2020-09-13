Tell Me Why- Episode 3 Collectibles Guide

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative-focused adventure game from the developers of Life is Strange, Dontnod Entertainment, which focuses on two siblings Tyler and Alyson, as they explore their memories throughout the game. The third and final chapter is now out, and with that, a new set of collectibles to find. I’ll be providing an extensive guide on how to find each of these collectibles one last time. This time, however, we’ll be dealing with three collectibles instead of the usual five.

The Secret Keeper

This collectible can be found in the chapter “Like Mother, Like Daughter” While playing as Alyson, you’ll have access to Eddy’s room where you’ll find his closet with a special locked box inside. This box will require a lock to open, so go into the living room, and near the window is a small table with a wallet on top. Among other items are quarters. Grab one and return to the locked box to get The Secret Keeper inside of it.

The Old Bear

This collectible can be found in the chapter “Adrift” and can be acquired pretty easily. At some point in the chapter, you’ll have access to Sam’s living area where there’ll be a wooden desk next to the workshop window. Open the desk drawer, and The Old Bear will be inside, waiting for you.

The Gold Lady

This final collectible can be found in the chapter “Princess and Tiara” while playing as Tyler after entering the loft, you will encounter a puzzle which you will need to solve in order to acquire The Gold Lady. To solve it, you need to select the differences that don’t appear in the story of The Book of Goblins, such as the bush underneath the Mad Hunter, the princess behind the tree, the castle, and the Mad Hunter’s hands. Choosing these will unlock a secret compartment where you’ll find The Gold Lady.

And with that, you should have all the hidden collectibles in Tell Me Why has to offer, all of which can also be displayed at their altar in the loft. As a reminder, any collectible you miss can still be acquired in Isolation Mode.