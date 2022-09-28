FIFA 23 is right around the corner for all players, unless you’re among the lucky folks who purchased into the early access period that started on September 27, 2022. The game is the final installment of the EA Sports FIFA franchise, and while this doesn’t mean the end of FIFA soccer games, it certainly signals the end of an era. But, in a graceful exit, EA has provided an exciting experience for football fans around the globe to play this soccer sim. While on Career mode, or simply looking over your team, you’ll want to know the potential best contributors to your defensive lineup. Read on for our guide on The Best Defenders in FIFA 23!
The Best Defenders in FIFA 23
Since there are several defensive positions in FIFA 23, it is wise to consider their rankings among their fellow best defenders in the game. We have provided tier lists ranking players by their Overall Rating (OVR) in order from highest, to lowest, from the following positions:
- Center Back (CB)
- Left Back (LB)
- Right Back (RB)
- Left Wing Back (LWB)
- Right Wing Back (RWB)
Best Center Back Players
|Player
|OVR
|Virgil Van Dijk
|90
|Marquinhos
|88
|Ruben Dias
|88
|Antonio Rudiger
|87
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|87
|Aymeric Laporte
|86
|Thiago Silva
|86
|David Alaba
|86
|Milan Skriniar
|86
|Niklas Sule
|85
Best Left Back Players
|Player
|OVR
|Joao Cancelo
|88
|Andrew Robertson
|87
|Theo Hernandez
|85
|Jordi Alba
|85
|Marcos Acuna
|85
|Alphonso Davies
|84
|Ferland Mendy
|83
|Yuri Berchiche
|82
|Grimaldo
|82
|Lucas Digne
|82
Best Right Back Players
|Player
|OVR
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|87
|Kyle Walker
|85
|Achraf Hakimi
|84
|Carvajal
|84
|Kieran Trippier
|84
|Juan Cuadrado
|83
|Ricardo Pereira
|83
|Jesus Navas
|83
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|82
|Noussair Mazraoui
|82
Best Left Wing Back Players
|Player
|OVR
|Angelino
|83
|Robin Gosens
|82
|Leonardo Spinazzola
|82
|Ben Chilwell
|82
|David Raum
|81
|Reguilon
|80
|Davide Zappacosta
|79
|Jonny
|79
|Federico Dimarco
|78
|Iago
|77
Best Right Wing Back Players
|Player
|OVR
|Reece James
|84
|Denzel Dumfries
|82
|Pedro Porro
|81
|Rick Karsdorp
|80
|Hans Hateboer
|80
|Jonathan Clauss
|80
|Nelson Semedo
|80
|Matteo Darmian
|80
|Nordi Mukiele
|79
|Marco Davide Faraoni
|78
Of the stats provided, the strongest overall players appear to fall within the Center Back or Left Back positions for defenders in FIFA 23. But if you choose from any of these, you can’t go wrong, especially when fans might be taking their strongest offensive picks including the best strikers in the game, many of whom rank among the best overall. Protect yourself well with these players, and hit the field, ready to weather the storm with this and any other guides for FIFA 23 you might need.
FIFA 23 is available on early access on September 27 and will release on September 30, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.