FIFA 23 is right around the corner for all players, unless you’re among the lucky folks who purchased into the early access period that started on September 27, 2022. The game is the final installment of the EA Sports FIFA franchise, and while this doesn’t mean the end of FIFA soccer games, it certainly signals the end of an era. But, in a graceful exit, EA has provided an exciting experience for football fans around the globe to play this soccer sim. While on Career mode, or simply looking over your team, you’ll want to know the potential best contributors to your defensive lineup. Read on for our guide on The Best Defenders in FIFA 23!

The Best Defenders in FIFA 23

Since there are several defensive positions in FIFA 23, it is wise to consider their rankings among their fellow best defenders in the game. We have provided tier lists ranking players by their Overall Rating (OVR) in order from highest, to lowest, from the following positions:

Center Back (CB)

(CB) Left Back (LB)

(LB) Right Back (RB)

(RB) Left Wing Back (LWB)

(LWB) Right Wing Back (RWB)

Best Center Back Players

Player OVR Virgil Van Dijk 90 Marquinhos 88 Ruben Dias 88 Antonio Rudiger 87 Kalidou Koulibaly 87 Aymeric Laporte 86 Thiago Silva 86 David Alaba 86 Milan Skriniar 86 Niklas Sule 85

Best Left Back Players

Player OVR Joao Cancelo 88 Andrew Robertson 87 Theo Hernandez 85 Jordi Alba 85 Marcos Acuna 85 Alphonso Davies 84 Ferland Mendy 83 Yuri Berchiche 82 Grimaldo 82 Lucas Digne 82

Best Right Back Players

Player OVR Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 Kyle Walker 85 Achraf Hakimi 84 Carvajal 84 Kieran Trippier 84 Juan Cuadrado 83 Ricardo Pereira 83 Jesus Navas 83 Giovanni Di Lorenzo 82 Noussair Mazraoui 82

Best Left Wing Back Players

Player OVR Angelino 83 Robin Gosens 82 Leonardo Spinazzola 82 Ben Chilwell 82 David Raum 81 Reguilon 80 Davide Zappacosta 79 Jonny 79 Federico Dimarco 78 Iago 77

Best Right Wing Back Players

Player OVR Reece James 84 Denzel Dumfries 82 Pedro Porro 81 Rick Karsdorp 80 Hans Hateboer 80 Jonathan Clauss 80 Nelson Semedo 80 Matteo Darmian 80 Nordi Mukiele 79 Marco Davide Faraoni 78

Of the stats provided, the strongest overall players appear to fall within the Center Back or Left Back positions for defenders in FIFA 23. But if you choose from any of these, you can’t go wrong, especially when fans might be taking their strongest offensive picks including the best strikers in the game, many of whom rank among the best overall. Protect yourself well with these players, and hit the field, ready to weather the storm with this and any other guides for FIFA 23 you might need.

FIFA 23 is available on early access on September 27 and will release on September 30, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.