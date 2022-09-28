The Best Defenders in FIFA 23

Stop the opposition when you select any of these players.

September 28th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

FIFA-23-Best-Defenders

FIFA 23 is right around the corner for all players, unless you’re among the lucky folks who purchased into the early access period that started on September 27, 2022. The game is the final installment of the EA Sports FIFA franchise, and while this doesn’t mean the end of FIFA soccer games, it certainly signals the end of an era. But, in a graceful exit, EA has provided an exciting experience for football fans around the globe to play this soccer sim. While on Career mode, or simply looking over your team, you’ll want to know the potential best contributors to your defensive lineup. Read on for our guide on The Best Defenders in FIFA 23!

The Best Defenders in FIFA 23

Since there are several defensive positions in FIFA 23, it is wise to consider their rankings among their fellow best defenders in the game. We have provided tier lists ranking players by their Overall Rating (OVR) in order from highest, to lowest, from the following positions:

  • Center Back (CB)
  • Left Back (LB)
  • Right Back (RB)
  • Left Wing Back (LWB)
  • Right Wing Back (RWB)

Best Center Back Players

Player OVR
Virgil Van Dijk 90
Marquinhos 88
Ruben Dias 88
Antonio Rudiger 87
Kalidou Koulibaly 87
Aymeric Laporte 86
Thiago Silva 86
David Alaba 86
Milan Skriniar 86
Niklas Sule 85

Best Left Back Players

Player OVR
Joao Cancelo 88
Andrew Robertson 87
Theo Hernandez 85
Jordi Alba 85
Marcos Acuna 85
Alphonso Davies 84
Ferland Mendy 83
Yuri Berchiche 82
Grimaldo 82
Lucas Digne 82

Best Right Back Players

Player OVR
Trent Alexander-Arnold 87
Kyle Walker 85
Achraf Hakimi 84
Carvajal 84
Kieran Trippier 84
Juan Cuadrado 83
Ricardo Pereira 83
Jesus Navas 83
Giovanni Di Lorenzo 82
Noussair Mazraoui 82

Best Left Wing Back Players

Player OVR
Angelino 83
Robin Gosens 82
Leonardo Spinazzola 82
Ben Chilwell 82
David Raum 81
Reguilon 80
Davide Zappacosta 79
Jonny 79
Federico Dimarco 78
Iago 77

Best Right Wing Back Players

Player OVR
Reece James 84
Denzel Dumfries 82
Pedro Porro 81
Rick Karsdorp 80
Hans Hateboer 80
Jonathan Clauss 80
Nelson Semedo 80
Matteo Darmian 80
Nordi Mukiele 79
Marco Davide Faraoni 78

Of the stats provided, the strongest overall players appear to fall within the Center Back or Left Back positions for defenders in FIFA 23. But if you choose from any of these, you can’t go wrong, especially when fans might be taking their strongest offensive picks including the best strikers in the game, many of whom rank among the best overall. Protect yourself well with these players, and hit the field, ready to weather the storm with this and any other guides for FIFA 23 you might need.

FIFA 23 is available on early access on September 27 and will release on September 30, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
How Old is Ash Ketchum From Pokemon?
Deadpool 3: All Characters, Release Date, and Everything We Know
The 10 Best Horror Games of All Time
Is Wolverine in Deadpool 3?