FIFA 23 is soon to be available for everyone to play, and you’ll finally be able to contend with the greatest players in the world’s most popular sport. You’ll be able to build your dream team to dominate the field with the players of your choosing, as long as you understand the lineups you’ll need and be able to identify the most important stats. One particularly crucial element you’ll need to keep your momentum, scoring, and offensive power up, is to have strong strikers at your disposal in FIFA 23. We have provided a list of the Best Strikers in FIFA 23 so read on for more!

Best Strikers in FIFA 23

Strikers are naturally fast players in FIFA 23, with high Dribbling (DRI) and Shooting (SHO) often being among their best stats. Their Overall Rating (OVR) ultimately determines which players are among the best of the Strikers and commonly have a high balance of both DRI and SHO, so here is our list below, from highest to lowest overall rating:

Player OVR SHO DRI Robert Lewandowski 91 91 86 Kylian Mbappe 91 89 92 Cristiano Ronaldo 90 92 85 Harry Kane 89 91 82 Erling Haaland 88 91 80 Lautaro Martinez 86 83 85 Ciro Immobile 86 87 80 Robelu Lukaku 86 85 77 Patrik Schick 85 83 83 Gerard Moreno 85 86 83

Any of these players on your team would make for a great addition. Some carry edges in other stats not listed, however, if you’re looking for more well-rounded players, but the players to make this top 10 list will have a powerful offensive contribution and score you lots of goals. The strikers from this roster represent many of the absolute best players in the game, with Lewandowski and Mbappe taking #2 and #3 on the best players list based on OVR. The only player to outrank these 2 is Karim Benzema, who plays Center Forward, and is the only player for his position to crack the top 40, with many of the best strikers coming out above this position. Benzema also has exceptional SHO and DRI though.

Strikers are among the best players for having the most fun in the game and scoring a satisfying goal. They can generate the most excitement for you as the player, so it’s best to know which ones are the most beneficial strikers to have in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is set to be available on early access on September 27 and will release on September 30, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.