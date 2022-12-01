The Fennec 45 is one of the fastest-firing SMGs in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Its incredible rate of fire and easy-to-control recoil make it a good option for close-quarters combat, competing with other weapons like the Lachmann Sub and the new BAS-P SMG, but do not worry, we will show you the best fennec 45 loadout for Warzone 2.

The Best Fennec 45 Loadout for Warzone 2

In this build, we will focus on improving the Fennec 45’s damage range while keeping its movement speed. An SMG user needs to be as fast as possible, so we will try to maintain the movement advantage this SMG offers so players can glide through the map with ease. To build the best Fennec 45 loadout, players will have to follow the following indications:

For muzzles, players will use the Singuard MKV suppressor. Besides the sound suppression effect and the improvements to the weapon’s damage range, the suppressor improves its bullet velocity, at the cost of some aiming stability and aim down sight and aim walking speed.

Players will use the VLK LZR 7MW laser. This laser will improve the weapon’s aiming stability, aim down sight, and sprint to fire speed at the expense of being more visible when aiming down sights.

Players will equip the Agile Assault-7 Stock. This stock will increase player movement and aim down-sight speed at the expense of aiming stability and recoil control. This stock will recover some of the losses that come with the suppressor and mag attachments.

For grips, players will use the FSS Sharkfin 90 grip, increasing the weapon’s idle aiming stability without any downsides.

To finish our build, players will equip the Fennec 45-round mag. This magazine will allow players to kill many enemies without having to reload or run out of ammo in the middle of a gunfight at the expense of movement, sprint to fire, and aim down-sight speed. The stock we equipped earlier will compensate for the downsides of this attachment, so players should not worry too much about this.

Our Fennec 45 build should have the following attachments:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Agile Assault-7 Stock

: Agile Assault-7 Stock Mag : Fennec 45-round mag

: Fennec 45-round mag Under barrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

The Fennec 45 is the perfect SMG for close-quarter combat, the fast-firing weapon can decimate many enemies with ease, but we recommend you pick another primary, like the new Victurs XMR sniper rifle, to deal with enemies at mid to long ranges. For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players should use the Stim and Frag Grenade.

These two options will fit when players face multiple enemies and need to regain health quickly while forcing enemies out of the building with Frag Grenades.

Perks

At the time of writing this article, players can not use their custom perk package, so they have to use any of the perks presets offered by the developers. We recommend you go for the Vanguard perk package that offers the following perks:

Perk : Double Time

: Double Time Perk : Bomb Squad

: Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Resupply

: Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

These perks will allow players to excel on the battlefield. Double Time will allow players to sprint longer without waiting for a cooldown so often while increasing crouch movement speed.

Bomb Squad lets players receive reduced damage by non-kill streak explosives and reset fuze timers when picking up enemy grenades. Resupply gives players extra lethal equipment and recharges both tactical and lethal equipment in 30 seconds.

High Alert gives players an on-screen directional queue when players are aiming at them, allowing them to reposition where enemies can not kill them.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022