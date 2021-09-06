The Best Guns In Call Of Duty: Mobile

Releasing in October of 2019, Call Of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter published by Activision. A forever evolving online experience based around famous Call Of Duty characters and maps from various titles present and previous. Below you can find two in-depth descriptions and breakdowns of some of the best weapons for three main categories in Call Of Duty: Mobile. From Assault Rifles to Submachine Guns and finally, Shotguns.

Best Assault Rifles COD Mobile

Beginning the weaponry list is the Peacekeeper MK2 assault rifle, requiring thirty headshots to unlock. Perfect for medium to long ranges, what makes the Peacekeeper stand out is its high mobility statistic. Having a weapon with the range of an Assualt Rifle, with the momentum of a Submachine Gun, the pace is a guarantee to advance on enemy spawns with speed and precision. Partnered with a grip for recoil control and a suppressor to keep you off enemy player’s radar. The scope is optional, as the base weapon’s iron sights are highly reliable.

Peacekeeper MK2

Secondly, following the Peacekeeper MK2, is the AS-VAL, also demanding thirty headshot medals to unlock. Boasting a built-in suppressor as a bonus, this weapon is still possible to customize with five additional attachments, including the suppressor. For players focused on getting the best from the personal weaponry choices, the options the AS-VAL includes helps it easily fit into any player’s style. Much like the Peacekeeper MK2, mobility is a high statistic, yet again bringing speed to precison. Including the highest fire rate amongst the Assault Rifle classes, adding an extended magazine would definitely aid in taking on large groups of enemies at once.

AS-VAL

Best Submachine Guns COD Mobile

To kick Submachine Guns off, is the PDW-57, a classic weapon from Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2. Easy to unlock, the PDW is one of the first additional guns you earn. Boasting a 50 round clip, pair this alongside a steady grip, optional scope, and suppressor for the best stealthy yet aggressive approach. An extended magazine is also a possibility, but whilst the PDW 57 already brings fifty rounds without any special clips, adding attachments elsewhere is sure to be the better choice. SMG’s across the board bring mobility and accuracy regardless of choice.

PDW-57

Furthermore, a worthy successor to the PDW is the MSMC. Another classic from the same era as the PDW. Equipped with the highest mobility statistic in the Submachine Gun class, the MSMC also brings along a rated ninety-two fire rate. Perfect for up close and personal engagements. Whilst this is beneficial, recoil is sure to throw accurate players off course. Opt-in a grip for recoil control with a weapon stock for ADS speed also, these two are a standard the MSMC requires. Furthermore, sporting an extended barrel for easier engagement at medium to long ranges also boosts the SMG even more.

MSMC

Best Shotguns COD Mobile

Regarding the various Shotgun’s useable in Call Of Duty: Mobile, three are easily unlockable. whilst the later weaponry requires a level forty-seven ranking to unlock. The most stand-out of these three is the semi-automatic Striker, bringing a one hundred and thirty-six damage statistic to close ranges. Paired with an equipped extended barrel and quick reloading clip, groups of enemies will be easily dismantled. Also, the Striker is very suitable for hipfire, instead of aiming down sight. This, in my opinion, is the go-to shotgun once unlocked.

Striker

An alternative could also be the HS0405, based on the Ranger’s shotgun from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This close-range weapon focuses more on the pump-action style of use, unlike the Striker. Deadly at close range, the reload speed is what hurts HS0405 the most. Furthermore, a pump lever weapon requires a higher amount of accuracy, but with accuracy also comes reward. For players demanding a more practical weapon for short-range, the HS0405 is a worthy candidate.

Call Of Duty: Mobile is available in all countries which support Google Play and App Store