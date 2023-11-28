The Best Items in Backpack Hero, Ranked

Image: Jaspel

Choosing the best items in Backpack Hero is not an easy task, especially considering that there are many ways to play this game. However, it won’t stop me from trying.

Backpack Hero is a game where you have to be smart about what you carry in your bag. The items you choose can make a big difference in your game. However, the way you like to play will influence what you consider good or bad when playing the game. That said, The following items did make every single one of my runs much easier.

The 5 Best Items in Backpack Hero

5. Mirror Shield

You’ve probably seen this item, or a version of it, in many different games. In Backpack Hero, not only it helps you block incoming attacks, but it also adds 6 Block and removes 1 Spike and 2 Rage from your enemy.

4. Ninja Costume

With the Ninja costume, players can dodge one attack during the enemy’s turn. Although it might not seem like much for some, I assure you this item is extremely useful. Ignoring one attack is quite a powerful ability and will significantly affect your outcome. However, there’s a catch. It also takes away all your Block at the end of your turn. So, it’s a good item to have, but you need to think about when to use it.

3. Assassin Dagger

This legendary weapon costs 2 Energy to use. It deals 3 damage and if it kills a non-summon target, it gets a permanent +1 to damage. If you manage to find it early and use it properly, this will scale immensely. Not only it’s super effective, but it’s a pretty fun item to abuse, if I’m being honest.

2. Archangel Armor

This armor adds 2 Block and 2 Haste each turn. It also adds +1 to adjacent Helmets, but any adjacent Footwear gets -1 Block. The slow-rising Haste is a significant boost. it also prevents enemy damage from growing too much when a battle gets longer than it should.

1. Windmill

The Windmill is a legendary relic with a unique effect. It adds an extra energy point each turn, but at the start of every combat, it deducts two points. For example, if you start with three energy points, you’ll have two after the first turn (due to the initial deduction and subsequent addition), and this will increase by one with each subsequent turn. Despite the initial energy reduction, the Windmill proves beneficial in longer battles by providing an increasing energy reserve.

