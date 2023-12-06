The Best Place to Put Chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image: Gameloft

If you’re wondering what are the best places to put your chest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we can help you with that.

How and Where to Place Chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chest Placement in Your House

Your house is the central hub of your Disney Dreamlight Valley experience. It’s where you’ll return to after exploring the various biomes, and it’s where you’ll store most of your resources. Here are some tips for chest placement in your house:

Create a Storage Room: One of the most popular strategies among players is to create a dedicated storage room in your house. This room can be filled with chests, allowing you to easily access all of your resources in one place. This also adds an aesthetic appeal to your house. Organize by Item Type: To make things easier to find, consider organizing your chests by item type. For instance, you might consider having distinct chests for various resource categories, such as timber, rock, and sustenance. Use Larger Chests: As you progress in the game, you’ll have the option to craft larger chests. These chests provide more storage space, making them a great choice for your house.

Related: 10 Best Disney Dreamlight Valley Mods

Chest Placement in Biomes

Image: Gameloft

In addition to your house, you’ll also be exploring various biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each biome has its unique resources, so it can be helpful to place chests in these areas as well. Here are some tips for chest placement in biomes:

Near the Well: A popular strategy is to place chests near the well in each biome. This allows you to quickly store items that you gather in the biome, saving you from having to travel back to your house each time. Organize by Biome: Just as you can organize chests in your house by item type, you can also organize chests in biomes by the type of resources found in that biome. For example, you could have a chest for flowers, fish, and crops from that biome. Use Multiple Chests: If you’re finding that one chest isn’t enough to store all of the resources you’re gathering in a biome, consider using multiple chests. This can contribute to securing sufficient storage area for all your necessities.

Remember, the key to effective chest placement in Disney Dreamlight Valley is organization. By keeping your resources neatly stored and easy to find, you’ll be able to spend less time managing your inventory and more time enjoying the game.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023