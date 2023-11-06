The Best Starfield Ships, Ranked

Image: Bethesda

One of the most significant parts of Starfield is flying around space, hulling cargo, and fighting in space combat. You will need a good ship for all that, so here are the best ships in Starfield!

What Are the Best Ships in Starfield?

There are tons of ships in Starfield, but only a handful are considered the best of the best. We have compiled a list of the eight best ships in Starfield, ranking them from amazing to absolutely top-notch.

8. Abyss Trekker

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to rule the skies and space in combat with ease, the Abyss Trekker is one of the best choices in Starfield. With a level 27 reactor, 96 missile rating, and more than 1,200 in Ballistics, you will have no problem taking out all the enemy ships that dare to challenge you in a fight. The high reactor level is a standout as it offers more than enough energy to power the game’s top-notch weaponry from Starship Technicians.

How to Get: Purchase it from the Ship Services Technician at Paradiso.

7. Dullahan III

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Dullahan III is considered a class C ship and stands out due to the amount of crew members you can have on board, seven in total. This allows you to pick up more members with valuable abilities, helping you tremendously when exploring deep space. Additionally, the Dullahan III has an impressive amount of shielding (1944), so remarkable that it’s hard to match on other ships. The only downfall is that the Dullahan III has low cargo space and fuel range.

How to Get: Purchased from Hopetech

6. Star Semi

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Star Semi is one of the best ships in Starfield as it offers a solid amount of cargo space, 4,890 to be exact, while also offering decent shielding (730), jump level (21), and reactor (29). The good news about the Star Semi is that it has stats that would make you think it’s ridiculously priced; however, it’s actually not that bad. It’s still 280,000 credits, but when you compare that to the other best ships in Starfield, that is actually on the cheaper side!

How to Get: Purchased in Akila City or Hopetown for 280,000 credits.

5. Starborn Guardian

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Starborn Guardian is a gift from Bethesda after completing the game and entering new game plus. It’s a highly unique ship with one of the most incredible-looking designs, but its specialness doesn’t stop at looks. The Starborn Guardian is swift and thin, making it hard for enemies to land shots on you. Additionally, each time you complete Starfield’s new game plus, the stats of the ship increase, making it even stronger the longer you play the game. Once you get your hands on this bad boy, it’s pretty hard to change ships because you simply won’t want to.

How to Get: Complete Starfield and enter New Game Plus.

4. Silent Runner

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are the type of Starfield player who picks up every item and resource, you will want a large amount of cargo space on your ship. The Silent Runner is the best pick for lugging goods, as it has the highest cargo space in the entire game. With 6,080 available cargo space, you won’t have to get rid of any resource or item ever again, helping with crafting needs and outpost management. Additionally, having a ship with cargo space this high can lead to selling more items through deliveries and receiving more credits.

How to Get: Players can purchase the Silent Runner from Hopetech Astroneering for 370,633 credits.

3. Razorleaf

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

We had to put the Razorleaf on this best Starfield ships list mainly because it comes equipped with the ability to shield cargo. This alone makes it one of the best ships in the game, as it can help you get stolen goods into a city for selling purposes. This leads to more credits, which then leads to the ability to purchase more items, weapons, and gear from vendors. Outside of the shielded cargo, it has a phenomenal engine for speedy getaways.

How to Get: The reward for completing the Mantis quest.

2. Crimson Fleet Wight III

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want a ship considered an “all around,” you will fall in love with Crimson Fleet Wight III. Being one of the best ships provided by the Crimson Fleet, the Wight III has a balance between shielding, cargo space, hull protection, and fuel range. Striking a balance between all these stats allows players to succeed in anything they set out to accomplish, even if it means they won’t be exceptionally the best in a specific field. This is an excellent option for those who want to play it safe and wish to be prepared for the unexpected, as they will have the stats for it.

How to Get: Can be bought from The Key for 300,000 credits if you are a member of the Crimson Fleet.

1. The Narwhal

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Narwhal is the best ship in the game, hands down. With a reactor level of 36, the doors for opportunity open up for the player, where they can add the best assortment of modules from a Ship Technician. A high reactor level also gives the player more power and the ability to use multiple systems simultaneously. Outside of the reactor level, the Narwhal also boasts an impressive cargo space of 2,118, so you can become the ultimate pirate, especially if you add shielded cargo to the mix.

How to Get: Purchase from Ryujin in Neon for 424,000 credits.

There you have it, the best ships in Starfield. If you need help getting enough credits to purchase most of the ships on this list, remember there are many ways to make money fast in the game. For example, you can loot everything you find and then sell stuff to a vendor, or you can steal enemy ships and then sell them to a Ship Technician. Additionally, completing side quests and main missions will reward you with many credits.

At the end of the day, there are many ways to make credits quickly in Starfield, and you shouldn’t have much trouble reaching the amount required for the best ships. For me, just simply playing the game ended up with me having a lot of credits in my wallet without even noticing.

