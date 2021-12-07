The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Update 1.7.7a Patch Notes

This small update solved some small issues.

December 7th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

The-Binding-of-Isaac-Rebirth

Update 1.7.7a has arrived for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, and here’s the list of all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Not too long ago, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth got a big patch. The update tweaked some health and armor values among the many bug fixes the patch implemented. This is a mini-update compared to patch 1.7.7, so don’t expect a lot of fixes and tweaks from this one. Here’s everything new with The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth update 1.7.7a.

Localization

  • Fixed some achievements being rendered incorrectly when the language is set to Russian.

Modding changes

  • Added a placeholder collection sprite for modded items that do not provide one.
  • Fixed Lemegeton wisps not being rendered properly for modded items.
  • Fixed costumeSuffix attribute not working as intended when assigned to Isaac.
  • The “goto” command now accepts “default” as a room type when trying to warp to a special room.

Besides the localization issue being solved, this update managed to fix some modding issues. Update 1.7.7 did more than just fixes; it also added new room layouts and tweaked a lot of in-game items. This mini-update might look insignificant, but every fix is important, and even more if it means a smoother experience.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available now on  PC, PS 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and Wiiu. For more information regarding this update go to the official The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Steam page.

