Update 1.7.7a has arrived for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, and here’s the list of all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Not too long ago, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth got a big patch. The update tweaked some health and armor values among the many bug fixes the patch implemented. This is a mini-update compared to patch 1.7.7, so don’t expect a lot of fixes and tweaks from this one. Here’s everything new with The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth update 1.7.7a.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Update 1.7.7a Patch Notes

Localization

Fixed some achievements being rendered incorrectly when the language is set to Russian.

Modding changes

Added a placeholder collection sprite for modded items that do not provide one.

Fixed Lemegeton wisps not being rendered properly for modded items.

Fixed costumeSuffix attribute not working as intended when assigned to Isaac.

The “goto” command now accepts “default” as a room type when trying to warp to a special room.

Besides the localization issue being solved, this update managed to fix some modding issues. Update 1.7.7 did more than just fixes; it also added new room layouts and tweaked a lot of in-game items. This mini-update might look insignificant, but every fix is important, and even more if it means a smoother experience.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available now on PC, PS 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and Wiiu. For more information regarding this update go to the official The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Steam page.