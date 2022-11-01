The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me Voice Cast – Who Plays Every Character?

You might wonder who The Devil in Me voice cast is for the Dark Pictures Anthology’s fourth and final installment of season one. The Man of Medan included famous voice actors like Shawn Ashmore, so are there any famous actors in this latest entry? The Devil in Me is fully voiced and motion captured by professional actors worldwide. You may recognize them from recent television and movie performances. We have provided you with everything you need to know about the voice cast and their respective characters.

Who Plays Every Character in the Devil in Me?

The Devil in Me’s voice cast has only been partially announced, but we are still over two weeks away from the game’s release. We will provide more information once the developers have announced them.

The Devil in Me Voice Cast Members

The following voice actors have been confirmed as The Devil in Me voice cast members.

Protagonists

There are five playable main protagonists in The Devil in Me.

Gloria Obianyo as Jamie Tiergan

Gloria Obianyo is most known for her roles as Lady Trelaw in The Grinning Man, Elektra in High Life, and Uriel in Good Omens. Jamie Tiergan is the chief grip for the documentary film show Architects of Murder.

Jessie Buckley as Kate Wilder

Jessie Buckley is an Irish actress known for her roles as Marya Bolkonskaya in War and Peace, Lyudmilla Ignatenko in Chernobyl, and Harper Marlowe in Dolittle. Kate Wilder is the host of the documentary film show Architects of Murder.

Paul Kaye as Charles Lonnit

Paul Kaye is an English actor known for his roles as Thoros of Myr in Game of Thrones, Jim WInshaw in Three Girls, and Patrick Katz in The Stranger. Charles is the founder of Lonnit Entertainment and the director of the Architects of Murder documentary film show.

Antagonists

There are two antagonists in the Devil in Me.

John Dagleish as Henry Howard Holmes

John Dagleish is a British actor known for his roles as Tony in Snow in Paradise, Black Clad Beta in Justice League, and Hammy in The Gentlemen. Dr. Henry Howard Holmes is the secondary antagonist in The Devil in Me. He is the prime inspiration for the primary antagonist, Granthem Du’Met.

Supporting Characters

The supporting cast will see The Curator’s return and minor characters throughout The Devil in Me’s 7-hour-long story.

Pip Torrens as The Curator

Pip Torrens is an English actor known for his roles as Tommy Lascelles in The Crown, Herr Starr in Preacher, and White Maske Varre in Elden Ring. The curator is the omniscient supporting character in every The Dark Pictures entry. He is responsible for recording your progress of every choice and character action in the game.

Unknown The Devil in Me Voice Cast Members

Voice actors for the following characters are still unknown.

Protagonists:

Erin Keenan

Mark Nestor

Antagonists:

Granthem Du’Met

Manny Sherman

Supporting Characters:

Jeff

Marie

Minor Characters

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 18, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022