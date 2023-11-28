The Fastest Cars in Forza Motorsport, Ranked

Image: Turn 10

When someone says a car is fast, they might be referring to its top speed, or to its acceleration, or a combination of both. In Forza Motorsport, a car must be good at both to be considered a fast car.

In this guide, we’ll provide a list of the fastest cars with great acceleration and good handling for those with a need for speed.

The 10 Fastest Cards in Forza Motorsport from Worst to Best

2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Although its speed rating could be better, 9.0 is more than enough for the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale to be taken seriously due to its amazingly quick acceleration. Since it can reach its top speed quickly, certain circuits might give it a significant advantage.

1993 McLaren F1

An old car that holds its own, the 1993 McLaren F1 is one of the fastest cards in the game. Its top speed is around 250 mph, which is enough to make it compete with modern fast cards.

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

You can never go wrong with a Ferrari, especially one that has Superfast in its name. The 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast has a speed rating of 9.2 and is much easier to handle than most cards in Forza Motorsport. Although there are faster cars in the game, the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast is more of an all-rounder and is a great car nonetheless.

2021 Rimac Nevera

With a top speed of 257 MPH, the 2021 Rimac Nevera is a surprisingly fast electric hypercar. It is just slightly faster than the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast, but that’s already an impressive feat.

2013 McLaren P1

Now we have a significantly faster car, the 2013 McLaren 01. Like the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast, this car is great for players who want a car with both good handling and speed. On top of being reliable, the 2013 McLaren P1 has a speed rating of 9.7.

1987 Porsche #17 AG 962C

This old beauty is still one of the fastest cars in the world, or at least in the World of Forza Horizon. The 1987 Porsche #17 AG 962C has a top speed of 238mph, making it a dangerous contender despite its fabrication date.

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

This is the best top 10 speed car of lower price. The 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS has a speed rating of 10 and good enough acceleration, making it an affordable option to compete against the fastest cards.

2019 Bugatti Divo

Honestly, when it comes to the top three cars, it can become really hard to define which one is the best. The 2019 Bugatti Divo is one of those cars that is pretty good at everything. It has great acceleration, a speed rating of 10, and its excellent braking and handling make it stand out more than enough to put it in the top 3.

2018 Bugatti Chiron

The 2018 Bugatti Chiron is a French hypercard with a speed rating of 10. Although it isn’t the fastest car in the game when it comes to its top speed, the 2018 Bugatti Chiron’s acceleration and top speed are more than enough to make it one of the best cars in the game.

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

And finally, the fastest car in Forza Motorsport is the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko. Known for its high speed due to a top speed of 273mph, the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko is a true hypercar. Other cars might have better acceleration, but they won’t ever be able to top their speed, making the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko an incredibly good vehicle in the hands of a truly talented driver.

