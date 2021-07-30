The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Evil Crystals

Out of all the treasures used for upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, we’ll be looking at how you can get your hands on Evil Crystals. These sinister items are used for a few of the stronger upgrades in the game, such as upgrading the bug net, or more notably the bow. How you get these items may not be all that clear if your luck hasn’t been the greatest and they’ve not been dropping, so this guide will aim to clear some things up. There are two main places you can get these items, but if you have the money to spare you can always just buy them.

How to Get Evil Crystals

The first place we’ll be covering when it comes to where you can find these items is the Faron Woods. You won’t find the crystals just laying around somewhere though, as they will primarily be found within the game’s fourth dungeon, The Ancient Cistern. Once there, you’ll need to descend into the basement portion of the dungeon, where the atmosphere turns all creepy. The Cursed Bokoblins you find down here have a chance to drop evil crystals when killed, so hack away at them for a chance at this reward.

The second place you can get your hands on these things is actually at Eldin Volcano. Later on in the game, you’ll start to find Dark Keese around this area as well as inside of the dungeons in this providence. These bats are your key to getting more evil crystals for all of your upgrading needs. Just like with the Cursed Bokoblins, you just need to slash away at them until you have what you came for. In fact, it might even be faster to farm Keese since they go down much faster.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now on Nintendo Switch