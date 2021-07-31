The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Goddess Plumes

Out of all the treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, none are rarer than this one, so we’ll be looking at how to get Goddess Plumes since they are incredibly scarce compared to every other treasure present in the game. Despite the rarity of them, however, you will not need that many of them. There are only three items in the game that call for these so unless you want 8 fully upgraded quivers on your person for whatever reason, you’ll only need around two or three of them to upgrade everything. with that said, it can be hard to find those few if you don’t know where to look.

How to Get Goddess Plumes

Something you might not have known is that Goddess Plumes can actually spawn just laying around in the overworld, in much the same way that amber relics and dusk relics are found. They even appear in the same spots as those as well, it’s just incredibly rare for this to happen. So, don’t rely on this method all that much as you might go the entire game without seeing any. There are a few guaranteed spots to find them in though, such as behind the bombable wall where you first found the Kikwi Erla. Chests in these areas are also good ways to get them.

If you want minimal exploration and just want to get your hands on them, there are some easier ways to do this. One of which is by partaking in the bamboo cutting minigame on Bamboo Island, which is in the northern part of the sky. Slice the bamboo 28 times and you’ll have a chance of being awarded a Goddess Plume. You can also purchase them from the Moonlight Merchant for 200 rupees if you have the money to spare and want upgrades as soon as possible.

