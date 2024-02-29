If you want to complete the Seaside Inn side quest, you need to know the location of all ziplines in the Corel Region in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered.

Where to Find All Ziplines in the Corel Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Recommended Videos

There are 8 ziplines near Costa del Sol, and those are the ones that you must find to complete this quest. Here’s the location of all of them so you can easily complete this quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first zipline is the closest to Costa del Sol. It’s located on the northwest of the first Remnawave Tower you’ll find when leaving the retreat.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can see the second zipline from the first one. They are near one another as you can see on the map above. Just make sure to stop by there before moving on.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third zipline is a bit further, to the southwest from the second one. It’s located off the road, between the road and the shore.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From there, move toward the north until you find a Chocobo Stop. When you find it, move to the east. There, you’ll find the fourth zipline.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fifth zipline, NC-5 Zipline, is located in a green area between the shore and the road. After leaving Costa del Sol, where the road splits, look for an area where the distance between the two roads widens. That’s the area where you’ll find the fifth zipline.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The sixth zipline is pretty much in the same area where you find the fifth one. They are next to one another, so look around from the fifth and you’ll find another one nearby.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From Costa del Sol, take the right path at the fork in the road, then take the next left. The NC-7 Zipline will be on your right side.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The final zipline is located close to the seventh one. From the last zipline, move north and you’ll see it next to the road.

How to Complete the Seaside Inn Side Quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You must find all the ziplines and take the items on top of them, near the area where you go down the zipline. For reasons beyond me, the Johnnies left their stuff up there. Once you’ve retrieved these items, return them to the requesting Johnny clone. The implementation of the Costa del Sol retreat in the game is quite meta.

Not only is it a place where the main characters can relax for a bit, but it’s also the most playful and light chapter of the game. You’ll see Johnny clones, chase pink Cactuars, and play some weird kind of soccer that only allows pets to play. I hope you enjoy this section of the game as much as I did.

- This article was updated on February 29th, 2024