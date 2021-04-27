Update PC: 1.73.48.1030 / Mac: 1.73.48.1230 / Console: Version 1.40 April 27 has arrived for The Sims 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Sims 4 has released a small update today for PC, Mac, and console players. The patches include updating hairstyles and several bug fixes for the base game and DLC.

Here’s everything new with The Sims 4 April 27 update for PC: 1.73.48.1030 / Mac: 1.73.48.1230 / Console: Version 1.40.

The Sims 4 April 27 Update Patch Notes

Create a Sim Hair Improvements

Conversions for Adults and Toddlers for pfHair_EF30TightCurls, cfHair_EF30TightCurls, and yfHair_EF30TightCurls

Bug Fixes

Sims 4

Fixed an issue in which in the Gallery Preview pop-ups, Build Mode objects will now appear properly under the “Show Used Items” panel. Accuracy is the best policy… in this case.

We made some edits to some Career and School-related tooltips so they are consistent and clearer for Simmers.

The book cradleObject_GENBook is no longer visible to Simmers, it wasn’t meant to be… it wasn’t a pretty book. We didn’t like doing it!

Some DEBUG pie menu options including some from Discover University and Snowy Escape were translated. We didn’t translate these, well since ever… as they were DEBUG and only accessible with a specific cheat, but we are working on them as we go now. Thanks for your reports and patience!

We discovered that Sims were becoming uncomfortable when Gathering Water… we didn’t really understand why, so we decided to have them not be uncomfortable. Let them feel how they want to feel, I say.

Ghost Sims will now appear as Ghosts in CAS. There were moments that they made us take a second look there, but nope, they are Ghosts and Ghosts they shall display as. I think I saw this as a plot for a movie… Ghosts… a machine, a dance… ANYWAY.

As always this editor and the Localization team made some adjustments and perfected some of the text in-game across all packs and previous updates. #getit

Get Together

Social Panel will no longer default to the incorrect tab. What tab was I on? Now I will always know.

City Living

Vegetarian Sims will no longer mistakenly eat non-vegetarian leftovers from the refrigerator. Not funny guys!

Fixed an issue that didn’t let the DigiRAD Keyboard make a sound when choosing Keyboard Auto Play.

Cats and Dogs

Listen, I think every species – well everyone, has the right to find love. But we did have to fix an issue with Female Cats going into Heat despite being Spayed. Even so, I hope my lovely Spayed Female Felines will still find love out there.

Seasons

Oh the rain, such a poetic moment from nature. Sitting cozied up with a blanket and a cup of coffee watching the world go by with the melodious sound of the raindrops falling lightly on the ground… wait… is that a Sim showering outside? Yes indeed! Showering in the Rain is possible in Light Rain conditions. Similarly, Shower in the Rain has been fixed for Simmers who have installed Eco Lifestyle, making the most of every resource available! All soaps used are biodegradable – we promise!

Fish Dinner will now be counted for completing Grand Meal Holiday Events.

Snowy Escape

Create A Sim asset yfBody_EP10CoatDenim will no longer create an issue with all knee-high boots. Though those boots were made for walking, the dress needs to look fabulous too. My opinion, allegedly.

will no longer create an issue with all knee-high boots. Though those boots were made for walking, the dress needs to look fabulous too. My opinion, allegedly. Child Sims will no longer get the Unblessed sentiment after getting Blessed at the Youth Festival. Children should only get the Unblessed sentiment if they ask Yamachan about a Voidcritter Hunt and also avoid getting the Blessing of Youth from an Adult Sim as well. #Blessed

Extreme Sports enthusiasts will now be able to complete High-Intensity Skiing or Snowboarding on Intermediate or Expert Slopes. Good luck!

Recipes from this pack will now appear when unlocking Gourmet Cooking Skill Levels. Particularly Levels 3 and 5. Yum.

Sims will no longer freeze when performing interactions from a computer in Mt. Komorebi, specifically 2-4-2 Wakabamori. I think I saw this in a movie once… but… had a less “happy ending.

Discover University

Fixed an issue in which the icon for the trait Mental Magister appeared to be a Placeholder icon. Or was it?

Progressing in the Law Career will now unlock Promotions appropriately. Keep up the good work!

Eco Lifestyle

Fixed an issue in which the icon for the Making with a Mentor Moodlet was not showing the correct icon.

Eco Lifestyle-specific Traits are now added to the Clubs choices if Simmers have Get Together installed.

Collecting Beetle Nuggets will now be possible when Beetles are ready. Bon Appetit.

Outdoor Retreat

Veggie Dogs and Hot Dogs will be able to be roasted in Campfires once again. Iconic.

Vampires

Is your Vampire Sim tired of drinking the same old regular Plasma? Are they drinking it to the point that they can no longer tell if it is Plasma anymore? Ugh, such a hard diet, right? I can relate…ahem… Vampire Sims will now enjoy a more varied diet of Fish, Frog, and yes… Regular Plasma when left to their own devices.

Tiny Living

Tiny Homes will no longer magically get clean and have Dust Bunnies disappear (if Simmers own Bust the Dust) when Sims travel or Simmers reload the game. Man, I wish my apartment would magically get clean like that though.

Nifty Knitting

Fixed an issue in which the expiration timer for items listed on Plopsy was not appearing.

Paranormal

Haunted House Residential Lots will now enjoy the presence of Dust Bunnies and Fiends if Simmers also have Bust the Dust. Dust Bunny goes Boooooo.

Bust the Dust

Your Sims had a lot of things to do today, but you know what they did instead? They Vacuumed the Lot. It was a really good clean. Cooking? Vacuumed the Lot. That Gig? Vacuumed the Lot. What about those push ups? Vacuumed the Lot. Reading? Vacuumed the Lot. Looking at this bug? We made time for that. The end of this bug? Released with this Patch. Sims will no longer randomly drop their queued tasks for Vacuuming.

The patch should download and install automatically for most players. As with all updates, the mods are automatically disabled upon the first game load. PC and Mac players will have to re-enable script mods and then reload their game. Depending on the script mod, players should wait until their favorites are updated before playing.

The Sims 4 is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official The Sims 4 site.