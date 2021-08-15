The Sims 4: How to Get Flour in Cottage Living

With Cottage Living now in full swing, plenty of new recipes have arrived in the Sims 4 and it’s finally time to learn how to get flour in the Sims 4 (without mods). The Cottage Living expansion adds animals such as cows, chickens, and llamas who all produce different kinds of goods your sim can use. However, items such as fruits, vegetables, sugar, and flour can only be obtained by coughing up some hard-earned Simoleons. Well, what are we waiting for?! Here’s everything we know on how to get flour in The Sims 4: Cottage Living.

How to Get Flour in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

To get flour in The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion, you can either buy them in person at the Fenwick Neighborhood Grocery Market Stall or by ordering groceries over the phone or at your fridge. Really it’s that simple! Check below for a little more detail on the two available grocery order methods.

Get it On Your Phone Or… Your Fridge?

The method for ordering directly from the grocer can be done either through the fridge or by using the grocery delivery app on your phone. To order by cell, open your phone, select Order a Delivery, and finally select Grocery Delivery. You’ll notice that your phone also offers Pizza Delivery and Zoomers Food Delivery that both have plenty of options for already made food. The grocery delivery option, though, will include everything you can get in Fenwick such as fruits and vegetables as well as sugar and the much sought-after flour. Just make sure to accept the delivery once the driver drops it off a short bit after ordering.

Now that you have your flour, you’ll be tempted to make lots of the delicious new recipes and feed them to your family of Sims. Fans of the game warn that this new food is SUPER addicting to your sims though so be sure to watch your Sim’s eating habits or you may be visited by the reaper sooner than usual.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Check out the rest of our Sims 4 content while you’re here!