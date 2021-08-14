The Sims 4: How to Clean Chickens in Cottage Living

Those dirty birds. Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, that familiar green aura starts swirling around your little chickens. Now the question is, where is the info on how to clean chickens? With the newest Cottage Living expansion released this summer and multiple patches since, The Sims 4 has official farm life without the need for a mod. Keeping your animals clean and happy will keep you swimming in eggs and other items to live your best Sim life. If you let your chickens remain dirty for too long, they’ll literally fly the coop. So, let us help you prevent that. Here’s everything we know on how to clean chickens in The Sims 4: Cottage Living.

How to Clean Chickens in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

To clean chickens in the Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion, you can either clean the coop and wait for it to rain or become friends with your chickens and have a heart to heart about preening. Weird right? See below for more in-depth instructions on both methods.

Shower or Preen, You Decide

As stated, there are currently two known methods to clean your chickens. The first is to clean their coop then wait for rain. This method is a bit time dependant and some fans on Reddit and other forums have cited that a sprinkler may be able to speed this process up. The basic method is to clean the coop, wait for rain or set up a sprinkler, then call the chickens out of the coop while it is raining/sprinkling. When this happens, the green stank will fall off of them as they bathe in the water. The second option is probably a bit more reliable and easier to boot.

The second known method is to get your chickens to preen themselves. Preening is that thing birds do to straighten and clean their feathers using their beaks. Before attempting this method, ensure that the chickens have enough food and are as satisfied as possible. Once accomplished, you will need to use your social options to buddy up with your chickens then choose the conversation topic of preening. After a bit, they’ll get a clue and start to clean themselves without the need for a shower. If they don’t eventually think to do it, check their needs and ensure there is nothing causing them to feel unfulfilled. This will prevent them from preening.

