The Sims 4: How To Rotate Objects, Items, and Furniture

It’s crazy that a tooltip for how to rotate objects is not constantly shown in The Sims 4 HUD. Sure you could dive through the tutorials again, or flip on the hints, but if you are going between the PC and PS4 versions, that may just be a waste of your time. With the game still receiving constant updates as well as expansion packs like Cottage Living, it’s not a bad idea if you’re coming back to the game after a break or just starting off to know how to place your items exactly how you like them. Here’s everything we know on how to rotate objects in The Sims 4.

How To Rotate Objects in The Sims 4

On Keyboard, to rotate objects in the Sims 4, you’ll need to first be in build mode then select the desired item and either right-click, press the comma and period keys, or use the drag method to rotate the object accordingly. See below for more detailed customization methods.

Twirling Around At the Speed of…

While most players utilize a keyboard and mouse for the Sims 4, the game is also available on consoles so we’ll also be sharing how to rotate items using a controller as well. Keep in mind that these expect you to be in build mode to function.

On Keyboard, after left-clicking an item, press right-click for a quick 45-degree turn or use the period and comma keys on your keyboard to rotate right and left respectively.

On Controller, grab the item then hold down L1 and R1 (or LB and RB if using an Xbox controller) and use the right stick to rotate the item as needed. There are other methods but this is the one we found the most reliable to get your furniture just where you want it.

That’s that! Make your Sims dream home special with a few quick fashion tweaks as you go.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One.