Update PC: 1.72.28.1030 / Mac: 1.72.28.1230 / Console: Version 1.39 has arrived for The Sims 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The PC and console patch contains a variety of bug fixes for the base game and all of its DLC and a piece of furniture that decorators have been requesting for years.

Along with the free update, the developer is hosting a “Maxis Insider” Twitch stream one hour after the patch drops. The live stream will cover what is in the latest update, along with what’s coming in the future. The livestreams are always available within The Sims’ Twitch video collection for those who miss it.

Here’s everything new with The Sims 4 March 23 update PC: 1.72.28.1030 / Mac: 1.72.28.1230 / Console: Version 1.39.

The Sims 4 March 23 Update Patch Notes

General Improvements and Additions

Create a Sim Hair Improvements

cfHair_Puffball

ymHair_ShortAfro

Conversions for Adults and Toddlers for cfHair_Puffball

Conversions for Children and Toddlers for ymHair_ShortAfro

Texture Improvements Improved textures, particularly with Skin Tones in Live Mode for Console players

Trait Improvements Bookworm Cheerful Clumsy Genius Gloomy Glutton Good Goofball Hates Children Hot-Headed Jealous Mean Neat Noncommittal Perfectionist Reactionary Trait changes to Slob and Ambitious

Decorative Artwork Variation Additions Rock My Universe Pin Up Girl Poster Dramatic Cooking Poster The Illustrated Sports Poster Teen Idol Poster Henry Puffer Poster “Just Justin” Fan Poster Kick It Sally Soccer Poster Mystery Poser Antique Portrait Art in a Box Portrait of a Marriage

New Furniture – Bunk Beds Added two bunk beds to Furniture catalogue Added Relax posture (applicable to all beds)



Bug Fixes

Sims 4 Base Game

Toddlers will now eat the food your Sims have prepared for them. My mom used to say when my siblings and I were children that “this is not a restaurant, you eat what I cook for you all” so yeah… a lot of times I saw my sister stay at the table until she finished all her veggies… her nemesis was spinach. Bet my Mom wishes she had this fix… yup!

Is your Sim creating puddles as they drink water? We have tweaked and duct-taped every leak your Sims could have so this should no longer occur.

Auto Solving for Hygiene should no longer queue a drink in the interaction queue. OK.

should no longer queue a drink in the interaction queue. OK. Elder, Adults, Young Adults, and Teen Sims can now Play Dolls With Toddlers. Aww, adorable. ^_^

Toddlers. Aww, adorable. ^_^ 21st Birthday Create a Sim assets puTop_EF28TankScallop and puBottom_EF28JeansCuffed are now properly displayed with the Special Birthday icon and tooltip.

and are now properly displayed with the Special Birthday icon and tooltip. As always this editor and the Localization team made some adjustments and perfected some of the text in-game across all packs and previous updates. #fabuloso

Get to Work

Scientists Sims can now complete the Transform Some Grass task.

Cats and Dogs

Kittens will now Age Up when given Age Up Treats. Now, why would you have your kittens age? Who wannnntttsss kittensss to live foreverrrrrrrrrrr? – Oh ooo oh – Who dares to be a kitten foreveeeerrrr?

when given Age Up Treats. Now, why would you have your kittens age? Who wannnntttsss kittensss to live foreverrrrrrrrrrr? – Oh ooo oh – Who dares to be a kitten foreveeeerrrr? Pet Poop is now able to be used properly as a Fertilizer. This means that no, you are not storing Pet Poop forever in your Sims inventory, it will now be used again… as intended.

Seasons

Ever heard that saying “it is as useless as plowing the sea?” What? Is that a Venezuelan saying only? Well, those Maids that were mopping puddles while in a thunderstorm? That’s a thing in the past… the immediate past… yes.

For those who are Polar Bear enthusiasts, we have great news! The Polar Bear Plunge Tradition is now able to be celebrated.

Get Famous

Global Superstar Sims will no longer get the React with Disgust from other Sims – especially on their wedding… really? This was a thing? <clutches pearls> – Reacting with Disgust will be left for those Celebrity Sims that are not famous and they appear on the Lot – Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Eco Lifestyle

Fixed an issue with Insect Farms that were displaying Ready to Collect when they actually were not. Hold yer tiny insect horses little guys!

when they actually were not. Hold yer tiny insect horses little guys! What? Vertical Gardens are evolving! Fixed an issue in which Vertical Gardens didn’t Evolve when they were both in the Ready to Evolve and Ready to Harvest state.

and state. The Community Voting Board has been found and reinstated in Build Mode! However Cafés, Restaurants, and Vet Clinics will have to wait for a future update as it will be still missing for these lot types.

Loving that Off the Grid life but suddenly plumbing is required? Wait, what? Say no more… We have now made it so that eating/drinking Cereal, Milk, Juice, Yogurt, and Water doesn’t require plumbing. Wait, why would Milk – well even Cereal – require plumbing? Is there a Cereal bar plumbing system I don’t know about that is in the game? Wouldn’t that be filled with soggy Cereal? I have questions!

The best way to keep Cricket Flour is to store it in the refrigerator! Now you can have your flour ready to use extra fresh and crisp (crisp? crunchy?). We have also made it possible to store Beetle Nuggets, Bombardier Beetle Nuggets, and Grub Meal. Buen Provecho!

Parenthood

Parent Sims, were your Teens misbehaving? You grounded them, but they keep doing mischievous things? We have fixed an issue with Teens misbehaving stealthily while Grounded via the Phone. My parents grounded me in person, but hey, whatever works.

Journey to Batuu

We fixed an issue in which Batuu alien residents did not have the correct look. However, this fix is not retroactive and will be seen fixed in New Saves.

Nifty Knitting

Sims can resume Knitting after being interrupted while Knitting.

The Beginner’s Yarn Basket is now properly tagged under Skill-Building Objects in Sims’ Inventories.

Bust the Dust

We retrained our adorable yet filthy Dust Bunnies to not appear quite so often. We also made some tweaks to the dust situation and we hope now that it doesn’t accumulate as frequently as it has. What’s your favorite name for your Dust Bunny? Mine is Furthur! (Italian Simmers… hope you know what I’m talking about).

The patch will automatically download and install for most users. PC users with custom content and mods installed will have to re-enable custom content in their settings and then reload the game.

The newest update has something for everyone. While some will finally receive bunk beds, the update also included trait improvements, plus improved console textures. The new content is for players with the base game already installed, but most of the patches are for DLC owners.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official The Sims site.