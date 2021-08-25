Update 1.46 has arrived for The Sims 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new update for The Sims 4 is now available on all platforms. On console the update number is 1.46, but on PC it’s version 1.78.58.1030 and Mac it’s 1.78.58.1230.

This new update comes out a few weeks after the July 27th release of patch 1.45. The last update added tons of fixes and other new items to the game.

Update 1.46 is an even smaller patch as not many bug fixes have been added today. Only one new item has been added to the recent patch. You can see the full patch notes posted down below.

The Sims 4 Update 1.46 Patch Notes

What’s New?

“We have a wonderful painting for you by the amazingly talented Ohni Isle. This piece is called Hair Vision and embodies perfectly her bright and cheeky style.

You can find Hair Vision in the Base Game in Build Mode under Decorations, then sort to Paintings and Posters. We hope you love it!”

Bug Fixes

Sims teleporting from floor to floor and avoiding using the actual stairs? Not a marvel of modern science fiction novels, but should be a problem that no longer occurs after this update.

Info taken above is from the official game’s website. The Sims 4 is out now for the PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.