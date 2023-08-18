The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Image: Sumo Digital

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre throws players into the terrifying house of the classic movie. You can either play as a serial killer or a victim, and the game is at its best when you get friends together to take on the challenge. This guide will walk you through how to play with friends in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

How to Play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre With Friends on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre allows up to 3 to 4 friends to slaughter together as the killers or escape the area as the victims. Getting a game going is the first step toward having fun, so check out below to learn how to play with friends for each system.

How to Join Friends in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Xbox and PlayStation

Here are all the options for inviting friends or creating a party for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Keep in mind that if you have four people in your party, your team will automatically play as the victims.

Create a Party – After launching the game, you will see an option at the bottom middle of the screen that states “Party Options.” Click on this and then “Create Party.” Doing this will create an invite code for your party or allow you to invite friends from your friend list.

– After launching the game, you will see an option at the bottom middle of the screen that states “Party Options.” Click on this and then “Create Party.” Doing this will create an invite code for your party or allow you to invite friends from your friend list. Join a Party – Select “Party Options,” then “Join Party, “and input your code.

– Select “Party Options,” then “Join Party, “and input your code. Xbox – Press your controller’s Xbox button, select “People,” and then “Find Someone.” Type in the Gamertag of the player you want to add, then select “Add Friend.” Your friend must do the same on their console for your Gamertag.

– Press your controller’s Xbox button, select “People,” and then “Find Someone.” Type in the Gamertag of the player you want to add, then select “Add Friend.” Your friend must do the same on their console for your Gamertag. PlayStation – Press the PS button on your controller, select “Game Base,” “Friends,” and “Search for players.” Input your friend’s username or real name.

How to Join Friends in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on PC and Steam

Below you will find all the possible ways to play with friends on PC and Steam. After creating a friend code, it will show on your PC screen.

PC Steam – Select “Friends and Chat” at the bottom right corner of the Steam app. Select the person icon on the far right-hand side of Friends to get a friend code, search for a friend, or add a friend.

Does The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Have Crossplay?

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre offers crossplay between all next-gen and PC systems. If you’re a player planning on hopping into the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, unfortunately, you can only play with people on the same console as you.

