As you make your way through the tabletop fantasy-inspired Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll find yourself collecting more loot than ever and getting yourself into a whole world of shenanigans. As you try to pass through giant cheese puffs on the gameboard or find ways to keep yourself occupied during the end game, the number of things that you can do in this world is near limitless.

However, what if you’re having a hard time getting passed the massive hordes of enemies, and need to get some extra luck in the process? Well, with the addition of the Loot Luck system, you’ll be able to help yourself out in the short, and long-run of this game and find some great gear with the help of some items in the world. Follow along as we help you learn how to get better Loot Luck, and find Legendary Gear in the newest looter shooter in the Borderlands franchise!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – How to Increase Loot Luck and Get Legendary Gear

There are a few different ways that you’ll be able to increase the amount of Loot Luck that you have in the game, and the first one is by wearing equipment that increases Loot Luck. You’ll come across amulets and different pieces of equipment that will help you out through your game, and help you increase the amount of luck you have when getting great loot from enemy encounters.

However, if you’re in the mood for an epic game of Hide and Seek, you’ll be able to find Golden Dice scattered through the world, which also increases the amount of luck that you have when it comes to finding great loot. There are 260 of these dice hidden throughout the world, so it will take a long while to find them all, but every dice that you find increases your luck, and keeps it as a permanent buff to your character.

Getting your hands on Legendary Weapons, however, can also be benefited from this increase in Loot Luck. You’ll get drops whenever you defeat bosses, and since you can repeat them and farm them, the more luck you have, the better chance you’ll get to get some amazing weaponry. Combining the two tips from above, and farming the bosses that you like to fight can wield you some Legendary Gear, allowing you to be more powerful for future endeavors. You’ll also randomly come across some powerful gear in chests that are scattered through the level, so making sure you’re checking everywhere will allow you to find great items, as well.

With the name of the game being Loot, you’ll want to do everything you can to get your hands on the best items you can find, so make sure that you’re searching for Golden Dice, as well as wearing equipment that can help your Loot Luck levels will help you not only get your hands on Legendary Gear earlier as well as better weapons and equipment throughout the game!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.