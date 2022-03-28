Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Best Ways to Get Moon Orbs Fast

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands offers a somewhat overwhelming amount of things to do and see, throwing countless enemies, weapons, and more your way. You’ll catch yourself showered with loot after a battle, with so many different things scattered around the map that it feels overwhelming at times. That’s one of the nice things about Moon Orbs, however, as you are only able to obtain those in one specific place in the game.

However, what is a Moon Orb, and what will it do for you in the long run? Follow along with our guide on the subject, and let’s get into the nitty-gritty about what makes them as special as they are, that they would be locked behind the finale of this game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Where To Get Moon Orbs

As you come to a close on your journey, no matter how long it took you, you’ll be able to access the Chaos Chamber located in Brighthoof. However, once you get to this point in the game, you may feel like you have exhausted all things to do, so you’ll need to figure out where to go and how to access this endgame grind.

Once you are in the Brighthoof Castle, you’ll be able to access the Chaos Chamber, which allows you to fight against a group of randomized enemies by yourself, or with friends to grind and earn Moon Orbs, which will allow you to reroll enchantments on your current gear. If you have a weapon that you love to use, but doesn’t offer the right specs for you, you’ll be able to try something new with these items.

However, you are only able to get them from this specific location in the game, so you’ll need to fight your way through hordes of enemies to continue to grind for more and more of them. Once you have enough to satiate yourself, for the time being, you’ll be able to use the station next to the blacksmith to reroll your specs and get your perfect weapon!

Be careful how many times you do this, however, as every reroll of your equipment will cost more and more Moon Orbs, so you’ll need to partake in some grinding to get the perfect weapon for yourself! You’ll be able to do this as many times as you’d like, so you’ll hit that perfect weapon in no time! With DLC on the way through the Season Pass, you better make sure that you’re ready for more adventures in this world!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.