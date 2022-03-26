Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Is the Season Pass DLC Worth It?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is here, and players are not wasting time as they dive into Tina’s insane world and fight, explore, build, loot, and embark on a journey to stop the unpredictable Dragon Lord. With that said, just like many other titles, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players are given the choice to also buy the game’s season pass, which will give them access to a series of post-launch content. But is the Season Pass DLC worth it? To answer that and more here’s everything you need to know about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass.

What Does the Pass Bring to the Table?

According to 2K, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass will give players access to a total of four new content drops, which will feature four new dungeons in total, all filled with new mobs, loot, and bosses. During the new chapter in the game’s story, players will be guided by the mysterious fortune teller Vesper.

The Season Pass will also give players access to many other features, such as a seventh playable class and a new series of legendary pieces of gear. Those that buy the Pass will also receive a new gear pack, called the Butt Stallion Pack.

Is the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass DLC Worth It?

Taking into account all that we said above, the Season Pass is worth it for all of those who fell in love with both the world and the gameplay of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as well as for those who are longtime fans of the Borderlands franchise and are looking for a little more than what they found in the main game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass Part 1 will be released on April 21, 2022. You can currently buy the Battle Pass for $29.99 on all available platforms. It’s also important to point out that even though the Battle Pass will give players access to all four content packs, those that don’t wish to buy it will also be able to get to each pack separately after their debut.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the new and highly praised Borderlands spin-off here.