Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the next installation of the Borderlands franchise, but it’s not a mainline title. Still, it maintains the mechanics and everything we’re used to from those Gearbox titles, but with a Dungeons and Dragons twist, with the humor and dialogue, many have grown to love in these games. Past titles are rather long in terms of completion times. Here, we’ll go over how long does it take to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

A rough breakdown of how long this game will take to complete will be based on what type of player you are.

If you are looking for just a story, you’re looking at roughly 15 to 18 quality hours of gameplay to get to the credits. This means you’re strictly following the story and going from point A to point B in terms of objectives. You may stray off the beaten path for a bit so you can be on par with enemy levels. Quality hours also mean the time when you’re actually playing, not the time elapsed playing. There might be idle time between missions or something comes up.

If you want to hit the max rank, do a lot of side questing, and dabble into the endgame with farming, you’re looking at putting at least more than 40 hours into the game. Borderlands games, in general, have the player doing a lot of fetch quests, talking to NPCs back and forth, and lots of downtime between getting from points of interest. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets straight to the point and adds meaningful dialogue and purpose to do quests. Basically, a lot of the fat was trimmed.

If you want to go for a completionist route, that should take roughly 60 to 80 hours. Completionist means doing all the side quests, finding all the collectibles, and getting all the achievements or trophies that this game has you doing.

Of course, if you’re a person who likes the power fantasy from looter shooters, you’re going to sink in hundreds of hours in the game. This means trying new builds, making new characters, mixing and matching items for broken and fun synergies, or even helping newer or struggling players. This is perhaps the most variable of the other ones because you basically set your own goals and tasks when playing.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Epic Games.