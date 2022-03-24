Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Should You Choose Cooperation or Coopetition for Loot?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is still a Borderlands game at its core, so loot will drop constantly during your adventures in Tina’s made-up fantasy realm. Just like previous games in the series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a Cooperation and a “Coopetition” mode for co-op multiplayer that changes how loot works in your online session. If you and your friend group are always fighting over the best drops, then one mode might suit you more than the other. If you want to do things the old-fashioned way though, there’s a mode for that too. Here’s what you need to know about the Cooperation and Coopetition modes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Cooperation vs. Coopetition Differences in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Careful not to get these two mixed up. While they may sound similar, there’s a world of difference between these two modes. These modes affect how loot is divided among players in your group. If you choose Cooperation, then loot will be instanced and every player will receive their own unique loot drops that other players cannot take. You can still trade your newly-acquired gear with other players, but they can’t snatch your weapons before you can pick them up.

The Coopetition mode is the classic experience. Loot is the same for everyone, meaning it’s first come first served when it comes to new weapons. Anyone can grab that sweet legendary loot drop and keep it for themselves. This mode can definitely ruin a few friendships, but it’s a load of fun with the right people.

Which Mode is Best?

The best mode comes down to how your friend group feels about loot. If there’s one person that’s a loot goblin, always taking everyone else’s drops while the fight is still going on, then it may be best to select Cooperation so no arguments happen during gameplay. If you want the old-fashioned looter shooter experience, however, then Coopetition is the way to go.

Cooperation seems to be the best choice overall, though. Even if you get an instanced loot drop that you don’t want or need, you can always trade it to another player that does want it like civilized folk. It accomplishes the same thing as Coopetition, allowing everyone to potentially get all the drops from a fight, but it prevents theft and surprise snatching.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.