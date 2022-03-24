Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite & Play With Friends

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is finally here, and this fantasy-themed Borderlands spinoff is much more fun with friends. It’s still a co-op shooter at its core despite the fantasy coat of paint, so you’ll want to invite some friends to partake in all the looting and shooting throughout the campaign. If you’ve played a Borderlands game before, then you likely already know what to expect when it comes to multiplayer. The game has some interesting changes though, so keep reading on to learn how to invite friends and play co-op multiplayer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Invite Friends for Co-Op in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

To invite friends to your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands session just head to the Social tab from the main menu. From there, navigate to the Roster section where you’ll see all of your SHiFT friends. You need to have a SHiFT account and SHiFT friends in order to play multiplayer, and the game will prompt you to sign in or sign up when you first boot it up. This account is used across all Borderlands titles, so you may already have one.

You can select Find SHiFT Friends or Manage SHiFT Friends from the Roster menu to add your friends to your friend list. Once they’re added, you can invite them to your session.

How to Matchmake With Other Players

If you want to find a random group of players to group up with, then you can do so from the Social menu as well. Just navigate to the Matchmaking tab, which is right next to the Roster section. Then you can find a group for the campaign or the endgame Chaos Chamber mode.

How Does Loot Work in Multiplayer?

There are two modes that you can choose from when it comes to multiplayer loot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you’d rather have your own unique drops to prevent any infighting within the group, then you can choose the Cooperation mode which gives everyone their own instanced loot drops. If you want to go the old-fashioned way and have loot be a free for all between your party members, then select “Coopetition” to spice things up a bit.

Does Wonderlands Have Crossplay?

Yes, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features full crossplay across all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. That’s why the game uses the SHiFT account system for online multiplayer instead of your system’s built-in friend list. Game-specific accounts are becoming incredibly common these days though, so you’ll likely be used to jumping through these hoops if you’re used to playing with friends on different platforms.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.