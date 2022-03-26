Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Level Cap: What is the Max Level?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is here and players cannot wait to hit the max level so then the real endgame can begin. One of the game’s more fun and strong suits is that grind to fulfill that power fantasy with the best loot ranging from guns and other gear to complement builds and playstyles. Of course, to get there, you need to know what the max level is right now. Here, we’ll go over what the level cap is in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as well as go over some methods to get there quicker.

What is the Level Cap in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

As of right now, the level cap in Wonderlands is level 40. It might come as a surprise for some given how low that number is. By the time you reach the end of the game, you’re going to be at the minimum, levels 27 and up. While that number seems low, you can hit at least one capstone ability to get the most out of one class. This level cap is surely going to be increased as the DLC expansions come out in the future.

You’ll need at the minimum, 26 skill points to hit that capstone ability for a single class. You can check out some of our early strong class combinations if you really want to dominate the Wonderlands.

If you naturally play through the game’s campaign and don’t skip any firefights, you’ll easily level up on par with the story’s mission levels. You will have to do minimal side questing if you want to be right with the levels. Bosses can be tricky, and you’d want gear to reflect that.

Discovering areas, clearing encounters like Dungeons and Shrines will boost your XP very fast too. You’ll basically be rewarded for anything that fulfills some kind of challenge. Plus, as you level up higher, money dropped from enemies is higher as well as the selling price for items you don’t want.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Epic Games.