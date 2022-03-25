With how much momentum Xbox is having against PlayStation in the current console generation, Game Pass has been closing that gap rather quickly. To add to that, they oftentimes get some big and notable releases with the subscription service. March is a month that is jam-packed with new and big titles in the gaming world. So, we’ll explain everything we know regarding Gearbox’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and whether or not it’ll be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, it seems as if the Borderlands spinoff game is not coming to the subscription service. People who want to play the next installment of this looter shooter franchise will have to fork up standard retail prices ($60 USD, $70 USD next-gen editions). That price difference ranges from the recently implemented price increases for next-generation games. There is no upgrade from, for example, PS4 to PS5.

2K and Gearbox have been rather friendly with Microsoft as of late with their titles. They were able to implement crossplay between Xbox and PC for one of the last major patches in Borderlands 3, but no further developments came from any sort of acquisition or partnerships.

Luckily, despite the game not being a freebie on Game Pass, there is crossplay between all platforms. This does allow for better matchmaking, breaking the barrier of playing with friends on different platforms, and an overall better experience.

If you are looking to play the game but want it to come out on Game Pass, don’t bother waiting. The past games from Gearbox haven’t been released on the subscription service either. If past games from a franchise have landed on Game Pass, there would be a better indicator for later installments to come out in a near future, but that isn’t the case.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.