Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Crossplay Guide: How to Invite Cross-Platform Friends

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has given players the ability to play with other people on any platform that the game is available on. This includes cross-platform play between PlayStation and Xbox which many players will be happy to hear about and join up with others. If you have been planning on traveling through the lands, then you certainly don’t have to do that by yourself, why not utilize the cross-platform system and discover the game with the people you want to. This guide article will explain Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands crossplay system and how to invite people to your game world.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Crossplay Explained And How To Invite Others

The crossplay will allow you to play the game in the way you want to with the people you want to. Whether you are planning on undertaking a vast number of quests together or simply want to goof around in the vast world, there is something for everyone in the latest Borderlands experience.

In order to invite others you will need to use a ‘SHiFT’ account, you will be given the option to create one when you play the game and you should do this if you want to play with others from different platforms. Once you have created an account, you can invite friends by going to the top right of the main menu screen and you can invite players from the social menu there.

If you need to add your friends to your ‘SHiFT’ account friends list, you can do so by pressing ‘Find SHiFT Friends’ which is in the Roster section and you can search up their ID to then add them to your friend’s list and invite them through the method mentioned within this article.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.