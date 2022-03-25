Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has now been released and there are many systems that players will want to learn about for the experience. Whether that’s weapon slots or anything else. Of course, a lot of your time is going to be spent traveling across the world and, as seen across many games, there are ways to make that travel much quicker. One of these is, of course, fast travel. This guide will take you through the process of how to fast travel in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How To Fast Travel In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In order to fast travel in the game, you will first have to unlock fast travel locations which can be gained by simply walking up to or around them, when you have approached a fast travel point you will now be able to fast travel to it which will certainly make getting around the world for side quests a lot easier indeed.

When you have found the fast travel locations that you want to travel quickly between, you can simply open up the map and utilize the fast travel menu which is on the screen, you can then use the D-Pad or the mouse if you are playing with PC to choose where you want to travel to in the world. At that point, you can now travel to the destination by holding the designated key/button and you will be on your way to that fast travel location through the world in no time!

There are a lot of fast travel locations to unlock, so being sure to discover these when you can will certainly ensure getting around the world takes a lot less time than it originally would for your character.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.