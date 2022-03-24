Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to Unlock More Weapon Slots

Despite the name change, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is still a Borderlands game at its core. That means guns and weapons are at the heart of the experience, but players may find the initial pair of weapon slots lacking once they start amassing a massive arsenal of awesome weapons and spells. Thankfully, you can expand your arsenal and unlock more weapon slots in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just like you can in the other Borderlands games. When all is said and done, you’ll be able to equip four guns at once instead of just two. Here’s how to carry more weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Get More Weapon Slots in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Just like in Borderlands, you unlock more weapon slots as you progress through the main story of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You begin the game with two weapon slots, but you will earn a third and fourth slot as you complete main story quests.

A story quest called “The Ballad of Bones” awards the fourth and final slot, and this mission takes place a few hours into the game if you ignore side quests and solely focus on the main path.

Four is the maximum number of weapons you can have equipped at once, so you sadly can’t increase your arsenal size any further than that, even by purchasing SDU upgrades. Thankfully, you can’t miss any weapon slot upgrades since they’re main quest rewards, so you’ll end up with all four of them in due time as long as you keep playing.

There are plenty of side quests that can distract you from the main path, however, so just try to focus on the main storyline in the opening hours until you can carry more weapons.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.