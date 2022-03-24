How to Get Lead Ore in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Alchemy Precious Metals Quest Guide

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is filled with optional side quests that can be discovered on the world map between your main adventures, and one such side quest requires you to collect a bunch of lead ore. This quest is called Alchemy: Precious Metals and it can be started by talking to an NPC just outside of the main city. You need to collect 10 lead ore in order to complete this quest, but the game doesn’t tell you where you can get it. We’ve got your back though. Here’s where you can find lead ore in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Get Lead Ore in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Lead ore can be harvested by meleeing glowing red ore deposits scattered across the world map. The game doesn’t tell you the exact locations of these deposits, but there are much more than you’ll need to complete the quest. Just hit them with your melee weapon and you’ll obtain one piece of ore. Find 10 of these deposits and you’ll be good to go.

Once you know what to look for, the ore deposits are hard to miss. You can find most of them by continuing along the path of the main story. There will be plenty of glowing red rocks along the main path and in the surrounding areas. They may even lead you to optional areas that are involved in other side quests for nearby NPCs.

Once you collect all 10 pieces of lead ore, return to the quest giver to receive your reward. All in all, this is a very easy quest once you know what to do, and the rewards are more than worth the little amount of time that it takes to gather the necessary materials. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is filled with many more quests like this one, so keep an eye out while exploring the overworld to see what other adventures you can find.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.