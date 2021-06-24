Update 1.24 has arrived for Borderlands 3, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Borderlands 3 may not be leading the trending news right now, but when they do release new content, they sure know how to please every fan out there. The new update 1.24 brings in tons of improvements and fixes, but the most important addition of them all, is the implementation of crossplay for players on Xbox, Stadia, Steam, and Epic. This is big news, as not only players will now be bale to join their friends if they are on a different platform, but online matchmaking will see its traffic increased by a lot. The popular franchise is still going strong, and this new patch is a proof for just exactly that. Additionally, we see some new content jumping in the frantic world of Borderlands 3 in the form of new challenges, cosmetics, themed items and more. For everything mentioned and more, make sure to take a look below.

Borderlands 3 Update 1.24 Patch Notes

Today we will release an update and hotfixes for Borderlands 3, which will be live on all platforms by 12:00 PM PST. This update adds crossplay functionality for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mac, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, makes seasonal events permanent, toggleable additions to the game, increases the level cap to 72, introduces The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels, and more!

NEW CONTENT

The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels is LIVE

Bring the fight into round two against Joey Ultraviolet and his gangs of underlings, tearing apart their scenic Villa Ultraviolet mansion in the process. The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels features a new set of themed items cosmetic items, unlocked via the same Challenges and thresholds from last year.

Crossplay is available for players on Xbox, Stadia, Steam, and Epic!

Crossplay between the aforementioned platforms is made possible by SHiFT Matchmaking, and you’ll be greeted by an opt-in window when the Crossplay Update is live.

The Level Cap has been increased to level 72!

Events can now be enabled any time!

Bloody Harvest, Broken Hearts Day, and Revenge of the Cartels will be able to be toggled on and off in the main menu!

SEASONAL EVENT UPDATES

Added seasonal event gear, normally awarded by challenges during the season, to drop from their respective bosses

Added Wedding Invitation and Polyaimourous to the drop pool for Loot Hearts

Increased Captain Haunt’s drop rate for Legendary seasonal gear

Added Bloody Harvest Anointments to the Re-Roll Machine while the event is active

If the event is not active in the main menu, players will not see these Anointments roll on gear.

Updated the Operative’s Heartbreaker skin to also appear on his Barrier tech

Updated Maurice’s audio during Broken Hearts Day to give priority to audio about rewards instead of generic praise for breaking hearts

Addressed a reported concern that Challenges during events were sometimes marked as “complete” if the player completed the previous year’s

SPLITSCREEN

Prevented an additional non-functioning Black Market machine from appearing early when a player joins in splitscreen

Adjusted the inventory pop-up to prevent a shadow from appearing on the other player’s screen during horizontal splitscreen

Addressed a reported issue that was causing the visual effects for “Double Barrel” to not stretch correctly in splitscreen

Adjusted the friend roster in 3- and 4-player splitscreen to prevent a hidden button prompt from appearing

Addressed a reported concern that was causing players to occasionally not be added to splitscreen play

Updated UI in splitscreen so both users could correctly see mission objectives, buddy health, and ECHO portraits

Adjusted the dropdown menus on profile Roster Cards in the SHiFT Menu to display correctly in splitscreen

Adjusted the location of the News in 4-player splitscreen

ADD-ONS

Addressed a reported progression blocker during “Mysteriouslier: Ghosts of Karass Canyon” that could occur when saving and loading back into the game

Updated the “Malevolent Practice” side mission to prevent the mission icon “!” from appearing in an unexpected location on the map

Prevented players from traveling to undiscovered locations while doing the Mysteriouslier Missions

Updated Outrunner vehicles to share vehicle kill stats with all players in the vehicle

Added missing localized text on Vault Card Rewards

Mitigated some instances of Vault Card Challenges from already appearing completed for the day. Additional measures will be included with Vault Card 2 to prevent this.

Added localized audio for the Maya Funeral Behind-the-Scenes content

Updated the audio to be in sync with the videos in the Behind-the-Scenes content

Addressed a reported concern that players could start Arms Race with only 1HP if they had a HP-lock Legendary artifact equipped

Addressed a reported concern that extracted loot from Arms Race would sometimes not be in the player’s bank after returning to Sanctuary III from Arms Race

Updated the ECHO device with new display screens for the Anointment Reroll machine and the Mayhem 2.0 menu

Addressed a reported concern that countdown notifications for Arms Race would show despite not being triggered

Adjusted UI elements for the Gear Up Extractor and Re-Roll Machine to display better in ultrawide

GENERAL UPDATES

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes happen when players changed between performance and resolution modes

Addressed a reported crash on PlayStation 4 that could occasionally occur when switching maps quickly

Prevented a reported progression blocker that could occur if players killed Mouthpiece before the mission objective to kill him became active

Prevented a reported progression blocker that could occur when players died as the dropship was creating enemies in Slaughterstar 3000

Updated “Space-Laser Tag” to address a reported potential blocker that could occur if the “Secure control room” objective was completed too quickly

Updated the Blind Sage Shotgun’s on-kill ability to activate when equipped by the Operative’s Digi-clone

Updated how the effect of the Victory Rush artifact is calculated. Now, players will have a 60-second buff applied to the player on Badass kill that is reset with additional Badass kills

Adjusted the Re-Volter Shield to correctly remove its shock behavior if unequipped

Adjusted the Super Soldier Shield to prevent it from receiving multiple stacks of modifiers

Addressed a reported issue in PC crossplay that was occasionally causing decorations placed in Crew Quarters to not save properly

Addressed a reported issue that was causing unexpected results in the invitations menu during crossplay

Addressed a reported concern where players were unable to join multiplayer when resuming from PlayStation’s “Rest” mode

Addressed a concern that Pappy and Pappy’s Jalopy were occasionally still hanging around after being destroyed

General optimizations and improvements to matchmaking

Addressed a reported concern that a system message would occasionally appear while skipping cutscenes

Addressed a reported issue where players were unable to fast travel to their vehicles using the ECHO map Fast Travel Feature

Addressed a concern that the button prompts to change weapon skins were missing when inspecting a weapon

Updated outlines to be consistent in sizes when in both performance and resolution modes

Adjusted the Manage SHiFT Friends page in the SHiFT overlay to only show SHiFT friends (instead of including platform invites as well)

On Epic, added platform icons to invites to see what platform the invited party is on

Updated various menu items that were offset

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Grease Trap

Made it easier to grease enemies more before setting them on fire

Increased based damage 20%

Iceburger

Buffed Damage

Needle Gun

Buffed Damage

ADDITIONAL HOTFIX NOTES

Today’s changes to Borderlands 3 also activate ALL of the True Trials!

During this event, all the Trial bosses have received a HUGE boost to their health and the damage they will be dishing out to players. This mini-event cannot be turned off, so new players beware!

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine will be moving to a new location on Thursdays at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET and is activated with a hotfix.

These changes will be live on all platforms by 12:00 PM PT. To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that reads, “Hotfixes Applied!” If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.

Activating the True Trial of Survival event, which will be active until July 1 at 8:59 AM PT

Activating the True Trial of Cunning event, which will be active until July 1 at 8:59 AM PT

Activating the True Trial of Discipline event, which will be active until July 1 at 8:59 AM PT

Activating the True Trial of Fervor event, which will be active until July 1 at 8:59 AM PT

Activating the True Trial of Instinct event, which will be active until July 1 at 8:59 AM PT

Activating the True Trial of Supremacy event, which will be active until July 1 at 8:59 AM PT

As a reward, the bosses will be dropping the two Legendary weapons from their events. In addition, the chests at the end of each of the Trials will be full of Legendaries regardless of how quickly you completed it or how many objectives you scored!

ANOINTMENT ADJUSTMENTS

With the introduction of the final level cap increase, we determined this was the best time to make changes to the current Anointment meta. We have found that a few character-agnostic Anointments were proving to be the go-to for all characters and builds. With the changes we are making today, we’re hoping to see character-specific Anointments become meta, rewarding players for building into their character tree and Action Skills even more so than before. We will be monitoring community feedback very closely as we anticipate there will be a lot of discussion surrounding this topic. We will make further adjustments to these changes as deemed necessary.

AMARA, THE SIREN ANOINTMENTS

Astral Projection damage is increased by 100% for Phasecast and related Action Skills

Increased to 200%

While Phasegrasp is active, Weapon Damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 150%

Slam damage is increased by 100% for Phaseslam and related Action Skills

Increased to 300%

Orb damage is increased by 100% for Phaseflare and related Action Skills

Increased to 200%

FL4K, THE BEASTMASTER ANOINTMENTS

While Fade Away is active, Weapon Damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 150%

While Gravity Snare is active, Weapon Damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 250%

After using Rakk Attack!, gain 50% critical hit damage for a short time

Increased to 100%

After using Attack Command, gain 30% lifesteal for a short time

Increased to 50%

MOZE, THE GUNNER ANOINTMENTS

While Iron Bear is active, Bear Fist damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 300%

While Iron Bear is active, Salamander damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 200%

While Iron Bear is active, Rail Gun damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 150%

While Iron Bear is active, Minigun damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 150%

While Iron Bear is active, V-35 Grenade Launcher damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 200%

While Iron Bear is active, Vanquisher Rocket Pod damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 150%

While Iron Cub is active, Weapon Damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 150%

After exiting Iron Bear, the next 2 magazines will have 10% increased fire rate and 20% critical damage

Increased critical damage bonus to 100%

ZANE, THE OPERATIVE ANOINTMENTS

MNTIS Shoulder Cannon damage is increased by 100%

Increased to 150%

While Barrier is active, Accuracy is increased by 60%, and Critical Hit damage is increased by 70%

Increased Critical Hit damage to 125%

While Digi-Clone is active, regenerate 12% of magazine ammo per second

Increased to 30%

GENERAL ANOINTMENTS

Killing an enemy grants 5% Weapon Damage and Reload Speed for 25 seconds; this effect stacks

Increased to 12.5% Weapon Damage, Maximum stacks capped to 10

On Action Skill End, Action Skill cooldown rate is increased by 20% for a short time

Increased to 50%

On Action Skill End, Gain 15% Life Steal for a short time

Increased to 30%

Gain 300% increased Weapon Damage against enemies above 90% Health

Lowered to 150% increased Weapon Damage

While under 50% health, deal 150% bonus radiation damage

Lowered to 100% bonus damage

Consecutive Hits increase Weapon Damage by 1% per hit, misses remove all bonuses

Limited the amount of times this could stack to 100

On Action Skill End, Splash Damage is increased by 200% for a short time

Lowered to 125%

While an Action Skill is Active, Weapon Damage is increased by 200%

Lowered to 100%

Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.