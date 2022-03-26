Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Best Multiclass Combinations to Choose

One of the cooler features of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is its introduction of multiclassing. You can essentially combine two classes that you’re able to pick from the start of the game and turn into one class. It’s like the different skill trees from past Borderlands games, but this is a mix-and-match kind of deal that can create some extremely powerful synergies. Here, we’ll go over some of the best multiclass combinations to use in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Best Multiclass Combinations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Spore Warden and Brr-zerker

These two classes are perhaps going to be the most popular and most versatile classes in Wonderlands. Pairing them together can add some very interesting and strong synergies. For example, if you start off with Spore Warden and focus primarily on the gun-focused skills, speccing into anything frost and gun-related aspects of Brr-zerker only enhances what you have going on for your initial build.

You can also gain passives to further increase the Enraged mechanic that gives you additional frost damage. You’re utilizing the frost abilities of Brr-zerker and implementing them to Spore Warden to freeze your opponents and play from any range you desire.

Brr-zerker and Graveborn

The Brr-zerker is a powerhouse of a class, being at the frontlines of battle and freezing all who come in their path. While they have mostly damage negation, melee, and frost damage, they can utilize the Graveborn’s life-stealing abilities to further enhance their enraged abilities if they take too much heat in battle.

The synergy works best if you are primarily using the skill tree of the Brr-zerker and topping off excess points for dark magic.

Spellshot and Graveborn

Spellshot is a class that focuses on the new spells in the game. They even have the ability to replace their action skill with an additional spell. Now that you have 2 spells, you ideally want to increase your levels that benefit spells. Action Skill level-ups are useless, so focus mostly on that.

If you pair that with the Graveborn’s spell-enhancing skills, you’re boosting the lethality and utility of increasing cooldowns and HP regeneration.

Spore Warden and any other class

Spore Warden is the most versatile class in Wonderlands. Since Gearbox’s games are about the guns at its core gameplay, you can essentially pair those affinities with a secondary class to your liking. Get a bit more out of your melee, spells, criticals, or elements to boost an already strong class.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.