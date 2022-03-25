Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to Unlock Multiclassing

One of the coolest things in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is multiclassing. But, multiclassing isn’t unlocked right away. If the anticipation has gotten the best of you, here is your guide to how to unlock multiclassing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Multiclassing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

One of the greatest staples in Borderlands games is the ability to min/max your character, which fits perfectly for the D&D theme. What that means is developing the exact character you want to play by allocating your skill points as you level up. Since there are six classes to choose from, there are 30 multiclassing options to choose from. Needless to say, there is no right or wrong way to go about it, so don’t worry about that.

You unlock multiclassing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands when you reach level 15. Based on how many side quests you are doing, this generally occurs after the main quest in the Weepwild Dankness. Once you reach level 15, simply open your skills menu and choose your second class. You will have five options to choose from since you are currently playing as one of the six classes. Depending on your current class and what class looks interesting to you, select your multiclass.

Now that you have two classes, you have two class feats and three options for your ability. Sadly, you can only equip one ability at a time, so you’ll need to choose wisely between your two classes. The second ability of your multiclass will unlock at level 18. You’ll also receive some extra skill points and hero points to start your multiclassing off with.

And now you have unlocked multiclassing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. As mentioned previously, there is no wrong way to do it, but you will want to try your best to select classes that have good symmetry. For instance, if you want two summons, picking Spore Warden and Graveborn is a good choice. If you want to be a melee machine, choosing Brr-zerker and Clawbringer is a good choice.

If you're looking for more helpful tips and tricks for your journey to defeat the Dragon Lord, be sure to check out our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands guides.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.