Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Money Making Guide: Get Rich Quick With These Gold Earning Tips

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is finally here meaning it is time to make money! Money is used for many things in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but one of the most important is buying more ammo capacity for your guns. Also, frequently you’ll find epic guns, spells, swords, and wards for sale in the stores which, obviously, require money. Because of this, here are some golden tips and tricks for the best way to make money in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Making Money in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The best way to make money fast in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is to first upgrade your backpack. Upgrading your backpack is the first step to making a lot of money fast. You have to spend money to earn money. To upgrade your backpack, find the Blacksmith Forge in Brighthoof. This is the spot to upgrade your backpack and spend your hard-earned cash on more ammo capacity for your favorite weapons. You can upgrade your backpack storage by 3 each time.

Now that you can carry more loot, it is time to collect as much loot as you can. Collecting loot is extremely easy in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as loot is everywhere and serves as a core part of any Borderlands game. You can get loot from killing bad guys, finding chests throughout the world, and especially from killing bosses.

Once your backpack is full, find the nearest vendors and sell all of your junk. You can mark your equipment as junk when you find it or you can go to the bottom of your backpack and spam the sell button until you’re racked in the dough. Don’t worry if you accidentally sell something you want to keep, you can always buy it back in the same store. If a vendor isn’t close by, fast travel to one.

In the early game, most equipment is worth around 300 gold each. If you upgrade your backpack to carry around 45 items, you’ll be making about 13,500 each time you sell your loot. In no time, you’ll find yourself with enough money to buy the best equipment in the shops and expand your weapon ammo capacity.

Now you know how to make money fast in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you’re interested in other useful tips and tricks as you roll your way through the game, check out our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guides.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.