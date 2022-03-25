Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Inventory Upgrade: How to Increase Backpack Size

As you make your way into the wild and wacky world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll find yourself on a journey that feels like a fresh breath of area for the series. Bringing her brand of chaotic, crazed energy, you’ll find yourself thrown into imaginative worlds full of enemies that are wanting to take you down. Thankfully, you have a plethora of insane weaponry, and some friends to help you along the journey.

However, one thing that you’ll need is weapons, ammunition, and ways to heal. But, what happens if you run out of space in your bag, and can’t bring along more than what you have? Thankfully, you can expand the size of your inventory, but how do you do that? Follow along with us, as we dive deep into the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and show you how to get yourself a bigger backpack, and increase the size of what you can carry!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – How To Increase Backpack Size

Much like changing your appearance, it seems like most of your early game expansion options are going to take place in the town of Brighthoof, as this is the first central hub that you’ll reach in the world. However, you’ll need to complete a few things before you’ll be able to upgrade your backpack, so let’s get into it.

You’ll need to finish up the Graveyard area nearby and get your artifact from there, and once this is done, you’ll be prompted to come back to Brighthoof. Once you are here, you’ll see that Brighthoof is as good as new, thanks to a cutscene, and you’ll be able to go to the Blacksmith.

They’re going to be your best friend through the early portion of the game, as you’ll be able to upgrade your Backpack, allowing you to carry more weapons, ammunition, and more in your bag, and all for reasonable prices! The best part, however, is it isn’t a guessing game, as you’ll be able to see the cost, and how many extra slots will get added when you work with them to upgrade your bag!

However, with each additional purchase, you’ll see that the price of each upgrade will increase, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re stocking up on Gold to upgrade your bag. Or, since you can carry more items at this point, sell off some of the useless junk you have to make extra room for more and to make some extra gold to upgrade your bag! The possibilities are endless!

