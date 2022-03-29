Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift Codes List: Free Skeleton Keys and Loot

Looking for Shift codes to get Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Look no further. Shift codes are a Gearbox staple, appearing in multiple prior Borderlands games, and now they’ve made a return in Tiny Tina’s fantasy-themed spinoff. They work the same way in Wonderlands too, allowing you to get a ton of powerful loot from a special golden chest in Brighthoof. New codes are released all the time, so there are plenty of opportunities to get free loot and weapons.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift Codes

There are currently two active Shift codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH (Expires March 31)

(Expires March 31) B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J (Expires March 31)

While each Shift code comes with an expiration date, they’re not always disabled. Some of the previous Borderlands codes were usable well after they supposedly expired, so here’s a list of every Wonderlands Shift code that has ever been released.

This section will be updated as codes “expire,” so don’t be afraid to test these out if you’re discovering them later down the line.

How to Redeem Shift Codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Once you’ve got your hands on a code, you have to redeem it in order to get your reward. You can visit the Shift website and enter it there after logging into your account, or you can navigate to the Shift tab of the Social menu in-game.

After redeeming a code, you have to pick up your Skeleton Keys from the Mail tab of the Social menu. Then, you can head to the golden chest in Brighthoof and test your luck to see what weapons and loot you will obtain. Remember that the gear scales to your level, so it may be best to hold onto your Skeleton Keys until you reach the level cap.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.