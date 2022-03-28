Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Voice Cast: Who Plays the Main Characters?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes the voice acting and humor of the mainline Borderlands games and kicks it up to 11 in the delivery. They deliver jokes, puns, and potty humor at a rapid-fire pace, and the voice cast keeps up excellently throughout your whole journey. As the game can be a long one, you’ll need to make sure that you have a great cast to deliver humor at a killer pace, especially when humor is a huge part of the game.

Who voices your favorite characters in the game? Did you hear someone that sounds just a little too familiar, but you can’t place the face to the name? Follow along as we dig into things, and let you know who is who in this exciting and thrilling fantasy adventure!

Tina Tina’s Wonderlands – Voice Cast

The titular Tiny Tina herself is voiced by none other than Ashly Burch, who is a powerhouse in the gaming industry. With a wide range of vocal talents, she has brought the fearless Aloy to life in the Horizon Series, as well as many other characters from popular cartoons, and live-action series. She brings the over-the-top Tiny Tina to life, making her one of the most endearing characters of the Borderlands series, and we are glad to see her fleshed out a bit more in this spin-off title!

The main villain, the Dragon Lord, is brought to life by Gob Bluth himself, Will Arnett. Will is a master of delivering some of the driest, yet hilarious dialogue in any form of media that he is in, from the Arrested Development series, or through the depressive lows of Bojack Horseman. He brings the Dragon Lord into the spotlight, offering some of the most loveable, but unlikeable dialog of any character in the series yet, making it so you can’t wait to bring him down.

The beefcake Valentine, who contains beauty, brawns, and about 3 whole-brain cells, is credited to the only man that could have done him justice, Andy Samberg. Andy has been a huge force in the shaping of this generation of comedy and has starred in such influential films as Hot Rod, where he developed into his form of dry humor that can put a person in stitches. Thankfully, he has emerged in full force in this title, making Valentine one of the most enjoyable characters of the whole game.

Your secondary narrator and robot companion Frette is played by non-other than Wanda Sykes. One of the most pioneering female stand-up comedians, Wanda leaped into her first video game role with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and with her signature brand of sarcasm on display, we can only hope that she is a long-time companion in future games. She absolutely killed it for her first role in a game and brings such a breath of fresh air to her character.

You’ll also have the choice to select your character voice at the beginning of the game, and these pipes are lent to your by these talented folks:

With a cast this stacked, it’s great to see that the game is living up to expectations, and there are plenty of good times to go around for everyone involved. Be it if you’re playing the game, streaming the game, or just listening to best-of complications, you’ll find yourself rolling with laughter due to the absolute insanity of what is going on in this world.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.