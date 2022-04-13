Today’s Wordle Answer #299: Hints for Thursday, April 14

There’s a new Wordle available on Thursday, April 14, and Wordle #299 can be quite tricky to guess for some players. If you’re looking for help with the daily Wordle, then you’ve come to the right place. Today’s word isn’t uncommon, but the spelling appears a bit strange at first glance. Don’t worry though, because we’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the solution for Wordle 299 if you’re in need of assistance.

Hints for Wordle April 14

Here are a few hints for Wordle 299.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word has two vowels in it.

Today’s word starts with the letter M.

Today’s word ends with the letter E.

This word is a verb.

If you still can’t guess today’s word with those hints, then here’s one last tip: this word means to cut or chop something. That should give it away, but if you need some additional assistance, then keep reading on for the solution to the April 14 Wordle.

Today’s Wordle 299 Answer

There’s no shame in looking up the answer to a Wordle, especially if your streak is on the line. Scroll down below the image to find the solution to Wordle 299.

The answer for the April 14 Wordle is MINCE.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word game that challenges players to guess a random five-letter word every day. You’re only given six attempts to guess the word, and the game will tell you if any of the letters in your guesses are correct or not.

If a letter turns green, then it’s correct. If it becomes yellow, then it belongs in the word but it should go in another spot. Lastly, if a letter turns gray, then that letter isn’t in the word at all.

That’s all the help you’re getting from Wordle, though, so some people still need to look up more hints online. Everyone does it at least once, so stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for all the best Wordle hints, tips, and solutions.

Wordle was created earlier this year by a software engineer named Josh Wardle who wanted to create a word game for his wife to enjoy. He released the game for free online, and it blew up instantly on Twitter and other social media platforms. It was then acquired by the New York Times, but the game is still free for everyone to enjoy. There’s a new Wordle available every day, so don’t be afraid to check back here if you’re ever in need of assistance.