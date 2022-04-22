Today’s Wordle Answer #308: Hints for Saturday, April 23

A new Wordle is available today, April 23, and Wordle #308 is stumping quite a few people. It’s not a complicated word, but when you’re trying to guess it letter by letter, it can seem a bit strange. Some people aren’t willing to lose their long-running Wordle streaks, so they’ll look up hints online. There’s no shame in doing so (everyone does it), so here are some tips, hints, and the answer for Wordle 308 on Saturday, April 23.

April 23 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for today’s Wordle.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word is a noun.

There are 3 vowels in this word.

Today’s word begins with the letter O.

Today’s word ends with the letter E.

Those hints should help you guess most of the letters in the word, especially since so many of them are vowels. If you still need some additional assistance, however, then keep reading on for the answer to the April 23 Wordle.

Wordle 308 Answer

If you still can’t figure out the solution to today’s Wordle, then there’s no need to worry. Scroll down below the image to discover the solution to Wordle 308.

The answer to the April 23 Wordle is OLIVE.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a free online word game created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who wanted to create a game for his wife. He released Wordle for free online earlier this year, and the game blew up overnight from there. It was then acquired by the New York Times, but the game remains free to play for everyone.

The game tasks players with guessing a new five-letter word every day, but you only have six attempts each day. If you guess a letter correctly, it will turn green. If you guess a letter that’s correct but it’s in the wrong spot, it’ll turn yellow. Any outright wrong guesses will remain gray.

That’s all the help you’re getting from the game itself though, so a lot of people resort to online guides for more help to save their streaks or simply to avoid frustration. Sometimes the words can be quite hard to guess, so there’s no shame in looking up additional help. Stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for all the best Wordle hints, tips, and solutions.

Wordle is available to play now for free in any web browser.