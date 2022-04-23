Today’s Wordle Answer #309: Hints for Sunday, April 24

Another doozy for the popular word-guessing game.

April 23rd, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Wordle-April-24-2022-Clues-and-Solution

For those who have managed to be consistent more than 300 days later with Wordle, kudos to you. There have been some curveballs thrown at us in the past week, specifically on April 21. For those who need some guidance, we got you covered. Here are some hints and the answer for today’s Wordle 309 (Sunday, April 24).

Hints for Wordle April 24

Here are some hints to help you get today’s answer:

  • The word is an adjective.
  • It means to lack movement, power; to be still and stationary.
  • The word starts with a vowel.
  • This word ends with a consonant.
  • The word has two vowels.
  • There are no repeated letters.

Today’s Wordle 309 Answer

If the hints were not enough for Day 307, you can see the answer below.

Wordle-April-24-Answer

The answer to the April 24 Wordle is INERT.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word-guessing game where you have six attempts to guess the word of the day. Each guess will be judged based on the letters you used and their placements.

A letter in a green box means you guessed the right one in the right spot for the word of the day. A letter in a yellow box means you got the right letter, but it’s not in the right position for the correct word. A grey box means the letter does not exist in the word.

You can only play one instance of Wordle a day, so if you need alternatives to satiate that need for deduction in-browser games, check out our picked Wordle alternatives. Those are catered more to specific fanbases, while also maintaining the addictive essence this game has to offer. Hopefully, the New York Times plays cool and doesn’t send out takedown notices to shut these projects down.

See also
Best Wordle Alternatives: Free Browser Games Better Than the Original

You can play Wordle now on any browser on a PC or smartphone.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Wordle
Personal Wordle cover image.
Today’s Wordle Answer #308: Hints for Saturday, April 23
Wordle April 22 2022 Clues and Solution
Today’s Wordle Answer #307: Hints for Friday, April 22
Wordle April 17 2022 hints
Today’s Wordle Answer #306: Hints for Thursday, April 21
Best Wordle Alternative
Best Wordle Alternatives: Free Browser Games Better Than the Original
Trending on AOTF
Snoop Dogg is Now Available in Warzone & Vanguard Here’s How to Get Him
Valorant Fade Agent
Valorant Fade Agent First Look: Abilities, Release Date, and More
yelan genshin impact 2.7 leak
Genshin Impact 2.7 Story Leak Reveals Major Characters and More
Personal Final Fantasy XIV cover image.
FFXIV: Lyse Outfit and Megashiba Mount Leaked for Mog Station Store