Today’s Wordle Answer #311: Hints for Tuesday, April 26

Another day, another Wordle. Today’s Wordle, for Tuesday, April 26, is giving lots of people issues while trying to keep their streaks alive. Wordle #311 is one of those words that people do not often think of. So, it’s no surprise they would come here to look for the answer. Whether you’re looking to keep the streak alive or you just can’t think of today’s Wordle for the life of you, we have got you covered. Here are some tips, hints, and the solution to Wordle 311 for Tuesday, April 26.

April 26 Wordle Hints

Here is a hint or two about the Wordle of the day:

There are two vowels in this word.

This word starts with the letter H.

This word ends with the letter T.

This word could be a noun or a verb.

There are no double letters in this word.

These hints for Tuesday’s Wordle should help you get started with it. Some would even say these hints are a steal. That might have given it away. But, if you’re still stumped and can’t find the answer, don’t fret. We have the answer to Wordle 311 down below.

Wordle 311 Answer

If you are still struggling to find today’s Wordle, there is no need to panic. Just scroll down past the image below to find out what the Wordle is for Tuesday, April 26.

The answer to the April 26 Wordle is HEIST.

How Do I Play Wordle?

Wordle is a free online web browser game owned by the New York Times after it was purchased from software engineer Josh Wardle. The game was created after Wardle made a game for his wife, and it was released and blew up online from there. Wordle is free to play for everyone.

Players must find a five-letter word every day with only six attempts to do just that. Guessing a letter in the right spot of the word rewards you with a green letter in the word. Guessing the right letter in the wrong spot gives you a yellow-boxed letter in the word. And guessing the incorrect letter makes the box gray.

That’s everything we can show you about the Tuesday, April 26 Wordle 311. Be sure to come back to Attack of the Fanboy for more Wordle help with hints, tips, and solutions to the daily puzzles.