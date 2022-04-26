Today’s Wordle Answer #312: Hints for Wednesday, April 27

Like every day, a new Wordle is available today, April 27, and Wordle 312 is giving people more trouble than usual. Though it’s not a terribly difficult word, it may be so obvious that you would have never thought of it. Wordle players may not be willing to snap their long Wordle streams, so they look for the answers on guides like ours. There is absolutely no shame in looking for answers (everyone does it, trust us). With that in mind, here are some hints, tips, and ultimately the answer to Wordle 312 for Wednesday, April 27.

April 27 Wordle Hints

Here are some hints to find the Wordle of the day:

There are no double letters in this word.

There is just one vowel in this word.

This word is a verb.

This word begins with the letter S.

This word ends with the letter N.

These hints should give you a push in the right direction as to what today’s Wordle might be. If you still need more help to find what Wordle 312 is, scroll further down.

Wordle 312 Answer

Wordle players are sometimes completely stumped as to what today’s word might be. That is why we have also got today’s answer for you. Scroll down past the image below to find out what today’s Wordle Answer is for Wordle 312.

The answer to the April 27 Wordle is SHOWN.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is an online word guessing game that tasks players with guessing a new five-letter word each day. However, you only have six attempts to find the correct word. If you find the right letter in the right spot, your letter will turn green. If you find the right letter in the wrong spot in the word, your letter will turn yellow. If you guess an incorrect letter that is not in the word, it will be gray.

That is all the help you will get from us for Wordle 312 for Wednesday, April 27. Sometimes these words can be very difficult to guess. If you’re looking for additional help in the future, be sure to stay tuned into Attack of the Fanboy for more Wordle tips, hints, and solutions.

Wordle is available to play on any web browser for free now.