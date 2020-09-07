Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – How To Play With Friends

One of the added features in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is that of online multiplayer, which includes the ability to matchmake with people all around the world to play against. However, sometimes you just want to play with your buddies, whether locally or online. Both of these are handled quite differently and this guide will explain how you can do both.

How To Play With Friends

Starting off, we are going to focus on the game’s local multiplayer, which was a staple of the original games. To access this, start from the main menu and select Multiplayer. From there, then select Local Multiplayer of course, which brings up a number of options for you to choose from.

These include options like picking simple competitive modes with friends like Score Challenge or more unique ones like H-O-R-S-E. The latter in particular is not available online, so we highly recommend checking it out when playing with friends as it’s a lot of fun. Other than that, there really isn’t much else to the local multiplayer outside of getting the second controller connected for the friend.

Online multiplayer is where it gets a little more complicated when it comes to playing with a friend. We already covered how to join an online session in another guide, but inviting a friend requires you to go through a few hoops as there is no easy lobby based system through the menus at this point, even though it’s supposed to be coming.

To invite a friend to your party within Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, start by going to the main menu. From there, press either the back button or touchpad on your respective controller to bring up a menu. Sometimes the game will glitch out and continually say it’s trying to connect to online services, which may require a restart or you just pressing it until it works.

Eventually, a new menu will pop up on the right side of the screen with a few tabs that you can navigate between by pressing the triggers. The one we specifically one is the second tab, which is known as Friends. From here, you should have a list of all your friends on the respective platform that you can select to invite to your party. If a friend invited you to their party instead, you can go one more tab over to the Invites tab.

After you are in a party with someone, you can then go to Quick Playlist and it will matchmake to fill the rest of the roster along with you and your friend. Hopefully we’ll see the ability to play online against just one friend in the future, but for now we are stuck with this method.