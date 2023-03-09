Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Game Boy Advance games have finally made their way to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass. This is the latest occurrence in its move to bring nostalgic and hard to find games to a modern console and add value to their subscription. Currently, there are only six titles available, but more are on the way! In the meantime, these are our picks for the top Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap is a beautiful game with a unique twist on the Zelda formula. This is a less common instance in a Zelda game where the main villain is not Ganondorf, but is instead Vaati. The princess is turned to stone and the Picori Blade that was protecting the kingdom was destroyed. The Picori are creatures that only appear to children, putting Link in charge of taking the blade to them to repair it. The visuals and colors render beautifully on the Switch and the charming twist of shrinking in size and a talking cap is a magical experience all Zelda fans should have.

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Although this is no Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it is a very simplified and still fun version of Mario Kart. The tracks can be challenging in a good way, especially with the small adjustment of getting used to the controls. If you like the idea of racing around the track as your favorite Mario characters but don’t want to shell out for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, give this a try and find out why it’s one of the top Game Boy Advance games on th Switch.

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga

Taking Mario games in a new direction is the Game Boy game Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga. You get to play as Mario and Luigi consecutively and in partnership with Bowser to save Princess Peach’s voice. If you’re familiar with Paper Mario, the turn-based battle system makes a return here. This game really shook up the usual Mario routine, so it’s not surprise that Nintendo considered this one of the top Game Boy Advance games to place on Nintendo Switch Online. It’s definitely worth a play.

