Tower of Fantasy 3.4 Butterfly in the Abyss: Release Date, Story Info, New Characters

Tower of Fantasy 3.4, Butterfly in the Abyss, has officially been revealed through an update trailer, and from what was shown, there is much to look forward to. Here is everything you need to know about Butterfly in the Abyss, including release date, story info, and more.

Tower of Fantasy 3.4 Butterfly in the Abyss Release Date

As confirmed on the Tower of Fantasy X account, update 3.4 Butterfly in the Abyss will be released on November 21, 2023. It will take place in the same location as update 3.3, in the ice area of Marshville, although it will be expanded upon as players can explore further into a new section called “Forbidden County.”

Butterfly in the Abyss Story

There has yet to be a confirmation on what the story of Butterly in the Abyss will be about, although the Tower of Fantasy X account has provided the community with some clues. A recent post from the account states, “The howling wind hampers the journey going deeper into the land of Marshville.” it then mentions, “an epic battle is imminent.” Another post from the X account mentions a darkness invasion.

With those subtle hints, it seems that the story’s plot will revolve around a significant battle against a darkness invasion taking place in the icy lands of Marshville. This statement seems accurate as the trailer for update 3.4 shows an intense fight against dark enemy creatures. You can watch the full trailer below.

Butterfly in the Abyss New Characters

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation if new characters will be included in the Tower of Fantasy 3.4 update. That said, it has been confirmed that the Butterfly in the Abyss update will include two new bosses and unique enemy types. Bosses include Nin Yin, once the chief of the Alabaster Guards, and Merbelle, a half-human and fish darkness entity.

As for enemies, players can expect to go head to head against bat-like creatures such as Hidewing and Rockwing as they explore the Forbidden County and try to defeat the dark entities.

