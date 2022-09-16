Tower of Fantasy‘s latest update is now live, bringing to players both the debut of SSR Claudia as well as that of a whole new region, called Artificial Island, which is filled with bosses, treasures, and much more to be explored. With that said, the Artificial Island also features a new set of Scenic Points, all sure to reward players with both XP and of course, a good amount of Dark Crystals. But where is each Artificial Island scenic point located? Now, to answer that and more, here’s the location of all scenic points featured on Tower of Fantasy’s Artificial Island.

Tower of Fantasy: All Artificial Island Scenic Point Locations

Overall. the Artificial Island is the region with the biggest amount of Scenic Points in the Global version of the game, having a total of eight. With that said, the region’s first scenic point, Lakesourse Falls can be found by heading to an area located in front of the Puddled Lake. You will be able to find the point by heading towards the giant broken pipe featured in the area, as the point will be located by its side, behind the vegetation.

The second Scenic Point, Unnamed Airship Plaza can be found by heading north of the Rusty Iron Camp Spacerift. The point will be featured on a small cliff facing both the Spacerift and the giant carcass, as you can check out n the image below:

The third Scenic Point, Simple Pier, can be found in the area of the same name, which will be filled with enemies and can be found by heading northeast from the Dock Entrance Spacerift. Once in the area, you will be able to find the Scenic Point on a shore located directly below the Devourer Boss area.

The fourth Scenic Point, Eyre, can be found by heading southwest from the Simple Pier point and northeast from the Dock Entrance Spacerift, towards a small cliff facing the Island Stronghold Camp.

The fifth Scenic Point, Tetriso Ruins, can be found by heading to the Island’s westmost portion, more specifically to a cliffside located northwest of Feiyun Mountain. The scenic point will be located at the end of the cliff, close to a Close Transmission System, and will be facing the ruins of the same name. You will be able to easily find the point by heading to the Mysterious Tetriso Ruins Spacerift.

The sixth point, ”The Venture” can be found on the Island of Pins, located in the northmost part of the Artificial Island map. You can easily get to the area by heading to the Estuary Spacerift and then either surfing or gliding towards the Island. Once there, you will be able to find the point by heading to the back of the Island, more specifically to the lower cliffs facing the unnamed ship.

The seventh point, Abandoned Water Treatment Plant, can be found by heading to Spacerift of the same name, located above Stone Mountain. Once in the area, you will be able to find the point by heading to a cliff located on the westmost part of the Deserted Water Treatment Plant area.

Last but not least, the eighth and final point, Gazing Cliffs, can be found by heading to the southmost part of the Isles, more specifically to the top of the shipwrecked warship, located southwest of the Natural Dragon Tumulus Spacerift. The point will be easy to locate as it will be placed in front of a purple supply pod.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

- This article was updated on September 16th, 2022