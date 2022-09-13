We are only two days away from the debut of Claudia on the global version of Tower of Fantasy, and players could not be more excited, as her Guren Blade can be considered the game’s best Physical DPS weapon, thanks to its ability to deal high amounts of damage in quick succession, as well as it’s high Charge value and ability to debuff targets. But what are the best matrix sets for Claudia? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to allow you to be fully ready to bring the most out of Claudia’s Guren Blade, here are the best matrices for Claudia on Tower of Fantasy.

It’s important to point out that this article will only feature Matrices available on the game’s Global version, and will be updated as new matrices arrive.

Best Matrices for Claudia in Tower of Fantasy

Taking into account the fact that the biggest strength of Claudia’s Guren Blade lies in its ability to deal heavy damage with both its Skill and Discharge, as well as in, as we mentioned above, its ability to both buff your weapons and debuff enemies, our main picks will be the use of either a 4-piece Claudia or that of a 4-piece Shiro. The sets are our main picks as the former will increase your aerial damage and mobility, as well as massively enhance your Discharge damage, while the latter will offer you a great boost in overall damage.

Using a 2-piece Claudia / Crow + 2-piece Shiro / Samir can also work extremely well, thanks to their ability to massively boost your overall damage.

To recap, here are the best matrices for Claudia on Tower of Fantasy, including the best SR and R alternatives:

Best SSR Matrices for Claudia (Best in the game): 4-piece Claudia / 4-piece Shiro / 2-piece Claudia + 2-piece Shiro / 2-piece Crow + 2-piece Samir.

3-piece Sobek. Best R Matrices for Claudia: 3-píece Plunder.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2022